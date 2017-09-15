News By Tag
Project Access Raises $250,000 at the 12th Annual Keys to Success Gala
The Fire and Ice Soirée Raised Funds for Project Access' Services that Benefit Low-Income Children, Families, and Seniors
"Project Access is grateful for the outpouring of support and generosity that we received at the Keys to Success Gala," said Kathy McCarrell, President and CEO of Project Access. "The funds raised at the event are so critical to helping us serve low-income children, parents and seniors, and we are delighted that our guests had a great time while helping strengthen our communities."
Guests at the event enjoyed an elegant surf and turf dinner, cocktails, silent auction, dancing, a live aerialist, fire dancers, and live music from former American Idol contestant Adam Lasher. Guests also won live auction items such as exclusive tickets to see Hamilton in Los Angeles, a Viking River Cruise, and getaways to Aspen, Sonoma, and more. Major sponsors for the event included:
Title Sponsor:
· Bridge Investment Group (http://www.bridgeig.com/
Premier Sponsors:
· Affordable Housing Access (https://www.ahaccess.org/
· KDF Communities LLC (http://www.kdfcommunities.com/)
· Steadfast Companies (http://www.steadfastcompanies.com/)
Gold Sponsors
· U.S. Bank (https://www.usbank.com/)
· Vitus Group
· Anonymous
Silver Sponsors:
· Related (http://www.relatedcalifornia.com/)
· Toffer Mann Investments
Event Program Sponsor:
· Walker & Dunlop (https://www.walkerdunlop.com/)
Hors D'oeuvres Sponsor:
· Banc of California (https://www.bancofcal.com/)
Dessert Sponsor:
· Highland Property Development (https://www.leasehighland.com/)
Underwriting Sponsors:
· California Bank and Trust (https://www.calbanktrust.com/)
· Pacific Western wcj Bank (https://www.pacificwesternbank.com/)
· PIMCO Foundation (https://global.pimco.com/
· TFG Benefits (http://www.tfgroup.com/)
· Union Bank (https://www.unionbank.com/)
· Anonymous
For additional information about Project Access, please visit www.project-
About Project Access
Project Access is a 501(c)(3)nonprofit organization with headquarters in Orange, California and Oakland, California. The mission of Project Access is to be the leading provider of vital on-site health, education, and employment services to low-income families, children, and seniors. Founded in 1999, Project Access is committed to giving low-income families the tools they need to break the cycle of poverty by becoming healthier, further educated, and financially stable. Project Access currently operates more than 60 Family and Senior Resource Centers throughout California, Colorado, Texas, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, and Arizona. Our resource centers serve as "one-stop-shop"
