Free CCCR Business 100 networking event!

July 2017





NAPLES, Fla. - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- The CCCR Business 100, an exclusive group of local businesses that supports Collier Child Care Resources' (CCCR) early childhood education programs, will host a free business-to-business networking event "Getting Back to Business," to be held on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Shula's Steakhouse Naples, located at 5111 Tamiami Trail N, Naples, FL 34103. Shula's is the main sponsor of the event; supporting sponsors include MedExpress Urgent Care and Brooks Insurance Services. Free appetizers and one complimentary drink will be offered.  RSVP by Friday, August 25 to Tiffany Cawley at tiffanyc@collierchildcare.org or call CCCR at 239-643-3908.

The CCCR Business 100 annual members' donations provide partial scholarship assistance for the children of working parents who fall below the federal poverty level and cannot afford quality care and education. CCCR operates four early childhood development centers in Collier County: Child's Path, Little Wonders, and A Step Up at Golden Gate and Immokalee High Schools.

"The idea of these free networking events is to bring businesses together for the purpose of creating mutually beneficial relationships.  People like to do business with people they know and trust.  We provide these opportunities for anyone who is in business, regardless of size, several times a year.  CCCR benefits, too, because some of those who attend become future supporters,"  said Executive Director of CCCR, Niccole Howard.

Jeff Jerome, Director of Marketing and Sales for Shula's Steakhouse Naples added, "We are pleased to have the opportunity to be the main sponsor of CCCR's event.  Not only does the event expose Shula's to a wider audience, but in the bigger picture, it fulfills our commitment to serve community-based organizations, such as CCCR, reach their goals and fulfill their mission."

For more information about CCCR and the CCCR Business 100, please visit www.collierchildcare.org or call 239-643-3908.

About CCCR:

Collier Child Care Resources (CCCR) is a non-profit organization that focuses on the education of  children ages birth to five years.  Serving Collier County exclusively, it is devoted to providing exceptional child care services to the children and families who need them most.  At CCCR, the mission is to provide high quality early childhood care, education and resources to children, families and early learning professionals in Collier County. While CCCR serves approximately 300 children in several programs annually, many are at-risk and come from lower-income working families. The programs' educational approach, the Reggio Emilia philosophy of education, recognizes the uniqueness of each child. With local area offices since 1991, CCCR is known for the centers it operates and the professional development services and training it offers to early learning professionals.  To learn more about Collier Child Care Resources visit www.collierchildcare.org or call 239-643-3908.

Contact
Dianne Reed
***@collierchildcare.org
Collier Child Care Resources (CCCR)
Email:***@collierchildcare.org Email Verified
