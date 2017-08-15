 
Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
21201918171615


Register for Early Childhood Education Symposium

Dr. Julia Harper: "How the Parenting Environment Affects Child Development"
 
 
Dr. Julia Harper, PhD, MS, OTR/L
Dr. Julia Harper, PhD, MS, OTR/L
 
NAPLES, Fla. - Aug. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Collier Child Care Resources' (CCCR) early childhood education symposium, "How the Parenting Environment Affects Child Development," will be held on Monday, September 18, 2017 from 6:30- 8:30 p.m. at Hodges University located at 2655 Northbrooke Dr. Naples, FL 34119. Cost is $25/per person.  Certificate available upon completion; .02 CEUs earned. Dr. Julia Harper will deliver the presentation focused upon the often ignored relationship between the home and classroom environment and the brain.  Dr. Harper will highlight these connections and offer insight into how educators and parents can effectively change the most important aspect of the child's development, the environment in which the brain is functioning. To register: visit www.collierchildcare.org or call 239-643-3908 for more information.

Niccole Howard, Executive Director of CCCR said, "The home and classroom affects how a child's brain develops and thus affects function.  We want our educators and parents to become facilitators of creating an environment which will provide the setting for our children to grow and thrive."

Dr. Julia Harper is a PhD, MS, OT/L and also has practiced as a pediatric occupational therapist since receiving her Bachelor of Science degree in Occupational Therapy in 1993.  She also holds a Master of Science degree in Occupational Therapy and a Doctor of Psychology degree.  Dr. Harper is nationally recognized for her work and personally mentors therapists, treats children, provides consultations, and conducts seminars throughout the United States and internationally.

About CCCR:

Collier Child Care Resources (CCCR) is a non-profit organization that focuses on the education of  children ages birth to five years.  Serving Collier County exclusively, it is devoted to providing exceptional child care services to the children and families who need them most.  At CCCR, the mission is to provide high quality early childhood care, education and resources to children, families and early learning professionals in Collier County. While CCCR serves approximately 300 children in several programs annually, many are at-risk and come from lower-income working families. The programs' educational approach, the Reggio Emilia philosophy of education, recognizes the uniqueness of each child, with an emphasis on arts-based programming. With local area offices since 1991, CCCR is known for the centers it operates and the professional development services and training it offers to early learning professionals.  To learn more about Collier Child Care Resources visit www.collierchildcare.org or call 239-643-3908.

Source:Collier Child Care Resources (CCCR)
Email:***@collierchildcare.org Email Verified
