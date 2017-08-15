News By Tag
Register for Early Childhood Education Symposium
Dr. Julia Harper: "How the Parenting Environment Affects Child Development"
Niccole Howard, Executive Director of CCCR said, "The home and classroom affects how a child's brain develops and thus affects function. We want our educators and parents to become facilitators of creating an environment which will provide the setting for our children to grow and thrive."
Dr. Julia Harper is a PhD, MS, OT/L and also has practiced as a pediatric occupational therapist since receiving her Bachelor of Science degree in Occupational Therapy in 1993. She also holds a Master of Science degree in Occupational Therapy and a Doctor of Psychology degree. Dr. Harper is nationally recognized for her work and personally mentors therapists, treats children, provides consultations, and conducts seminars throughout the United States and internationally.
About CCCR:
Collier Child Care Resources (CCCR) is a non-profit organization that focuses on the education of children ages birth to five years. Serving Collier County exclusively, it is devoted to providing exceptional child care services to the children and families who need them most. At CCCR, the mission is to provide high quality early childhood care, education and resources to children, families and early learning professionals in Collier County. While CCCR serves approximately 300 children in several programs annually, many are at-risk and come from lower-income working families. The programs' educational approach, the Reggio Emilia philosophy of education, recognizes the uniqueness of each child, with an emphasis on arts-based programming. With local area offices since 1991, CCCR is known for the centers it operates and the professional development services and training it offers to early learning professionals. To learn more about Collier Child Care Resources visit www.collierchildcare.org or call 239-643-3908.
