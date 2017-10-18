News By Tag
$10,000 donation and supplies for Collier Child Care Resources (CCCR) from the CarMax Foundation
Bill Mahoney, Location General Managersaid, "Our partnership with CCCR has been very meaningful over the past five years because investing in the future of children through education is important to our associates. CCCR strives to provide high-quality early childhood education, so we work hand-in hand to see how we can make a difference."
"We are overwhelmed with appreciation for the generous grant monies donated to CCCR through The CarMax Foundation,"
CCCR's mission is to provide high quality early childhood care, education and resources to children, families and early learning professionals in Collier County. CCCR served approximately 300 children in 2016-2017 in its four early childhood education programs. Many of the children who attend the programs are at risk for academic failure and come from lower-income working families, with some living at or below the poverty level.
About CCCR:
Collier Child Care Resources (CCCR) is a non-profit organization that focuses on the wcj education of children ages birth to five years. Serving Collier County exclusively, it is devoted to providing exceptional child care services to the children and families who need them most. At CCCR, the mission is to provide high quality early childhood care, education and resources to children, families and early learning professionals in Collier County. While CCCR serves approximately 300 children in several programs annually, many are at-risk and come from lower-income working families. The programs' educational approach, the Reggio Emilia philosophy of education, recognizes the uniqueness of each child, with an emphasis on arts-based programming. With local area offices since 1991, CCCR is known for the centers it operates and the professional development services and training it offers to early learning professionals. To learn more about Collier Child Care Resources visit http://www.collierchildcare.org or call 239-643-3908.
Contact
Dianne Reed
***@collierchildcare.org
End
