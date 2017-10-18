 
News By Tag
* Business
* Education
* Donation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Naples
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
24232221201918


$10,000 donation and supplies for Collier Child Care Resources (CCCR) from the CarMax Foundation

 
 
Bill Mahoney, Gen. Mgr and Michael Melendez, Sales, CarMax;Child's Path students
Bill Mahoney, Gen. Mgr and Michael Melendez, Sales, CarMax;Child's Path students
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Business
* Education
* Donation

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Naples - Florida - US

NAPLES, Fla. - Oct. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Collier Child Care Resources (CCCR) has received grant monies in the amount of $10,000 from The CarMax Foundation. This donation will help provide much-needed program supplies, learning materials and equipment replacement for Child's Path, a CCCR early childhood development center located in Golden Gate City. The CarMax Foundation has been a supporter of CCCR since 2013, with donations totaling over $30,000.

Bill Mahoney, Location General Managersaid, "Our partnership with CCCR has been very meaningful over the past five years because investing in the future of children through education is important to our associates. CCCR strives to provide high-quality early childhood education, so we work hand-in hand to see how we can make a difference."

"We are overwhelmed with appreciation for the generous grant monies donated to CCCR through The CarMax Foundation," stated Niccole Howard, Executive Director of CCCR.  "In addition, we are grateful for the time and resources their employees have given, collecting school supplies each year and volunteering to work on projects such as special art activities with the children. We can't thank CarMax and The CarMax Foundation enough for their support."

CCCR's mission is to provide high quality early childhood care, education and resources to children, families and early learning professionals in Collier County. CCCR served approximately 300 children in 2016-2017 in its four early childhood education programs. Many of the children who attend the programs are at risk for academic failure and come from lower-income working families, with some living at or below the poverty level.

About CCCR:

Collier Child Care Resources (CCCR) is a non-profit organization that focuses on the wcj education of children ages birth to five years.  Serving Collier County exclusively, it is devoted to providing exceptional child care services to the children and families who need them most.  At CCCR, the mission is to provide high quality early childhood care, education and resources to children, families and early learning professionals in Collier County. While CCCR serves approximately 300 children in several programs annually, many are at-risk and come from lower-income working families. The programs' educational approach, the Reggio Emilia philosophy of education, recognizes the uniqueness of each child, with an emphasis on arts-based programming. With local area offices since 1991, CCCR is known for the centers it operates and the professional development services and training it offers to early learning professionals.  To learn more about Collier Child Care Resources visit http://www.collierchildcare.org or call 239-643-3908.

Contact
Dianne Reed
***@collierchildcare.org
End
Source:Collier Child Care Resources
Email:***@collierchildcare.org Email Verified
Tags:Business, Education, Donation
Industry:Business
Location:Naples - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Collier Child Care Resources, Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share