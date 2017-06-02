News By Tag
8 businesses join the "CCCR Business 100"
Niccole Howard, Executive Director of CCCR said, "We appreciate the CCCR Business 100 members' support and try our best to give them recognition through social and traditional media, our website and at CCCR events. About four times a year we hold free networking events, open to anyone who is interested in attending. Basically, they offer our members opportunities to meet new contacts, while enjoying appetizers and other refreshments provided by the sponsors of the event. The group also hosts CCCR's annual Big Impressions by Little Artists® luncheon event. We encourage anyone interested in finding out how to become a member of the CCCR Business 100 or information about our events to contact our office or visit our website."
To find out more about the CCCR Business 100, or how to become involved in our events, call 239-643-3908 or visit www.collierchildcare.org.
Family First Legal Group – Serving Collier and Lee Counties, Family First Legal Group assists married and unmarried couples and individuals with matters regarding divorce, property division, child custody, and child support. The firm offers same-sex nuptials and assistance with issues and disputes regarding enforcements, infidelity, domestic violence, restraining orders, and mothers' rights and fathers' rights issues. https://familyfirstlegalgroup.com/
First Florida Integrity Bank – Founded in 2009, First Florida Integrity Bank is a community-driven bank that provides personal as well as business banking services and products. With over $1.3 billion in assets, the Bank operates in 6 locations across the southwest Florida area with branches in Naples, Marco Island, and Ave Maria. First Florida Integrity Bank has established FNBGC Charitable Foundation, Inc. to advance the company's commitment to the communities it serves. Since its inception in 2009, First Florida Integrity Bank's Annual Charity Golf Tournament has raised over $600,000 for local children in need. For more information, visitwww.firstfloridaintegritybank.com.
Guerilla Media –A full-service award-winning film & video company, established in 2011 by Hope Daley and Matt Dykes, a husband and wife team. Guerilla Media offers a wide range of capabilities specializing in the areas of film and television, corporate and business, non-profit and fundraising, distribution channels, and speaking and training. https://www.guerillamedia.tv
Kurtz Homes- Established in 1982 by the father-son team, Ron and Randy Kurtz, Kurtz Homes Naples offers services and decades of experience in the areas of luxury new home construction, home and condominium renovation, concierge services, and estate management. http://www.kurtzhomes.com/
Life in Naples Magazine – Owned and published by long-established residents Reg and Sandra Lee Buxton. The magazine targets the interests of high net worth communities in Collier County, highlighting the people and events that make up the fabric of Naples. Published 8 times a year featuring articles on health/fitness, finance, technology, education, fashion, restaurants, real estate and local charities. http://lifeinnaples.net/
MedExpress Golden Gate, FL Urgent Care Center–.MedExpress Urgent Care is delighted serve the Golden Gate community to help make it easier for local families and employees to access high-quality, convenient, and affordable healthcare. As a neighborhood medical center, MedExpress provides care for people of all ages, including urgent care, employer health, and basic wellness and prevention services. https://www.medexpress.com/
Mona Lisa Graphic Design- Mona Lisa Johns is the owner and president of award-winning Mona Lisa Graphic Design, LLC, which specializes in "Masterpiece Creations" through image development in print media, including advertising campaigns, logo design, signage, brochures, direct mail, ecommerce and packaging. http://www.monalisagraphicdesign.net/
The GLITTER Foundation – Founded in 2013 by Amanda Jaron, The GLITTER Foundation's primary focus is fundraising for art education and committed to funding art therapy programs for those who have become emotionally and mentally unstable after a difficult or tragic event. The GLITTER Foundation is invested in the youth of SWFL by providing scholarships and grants promoting the arts. http://theglitterfoundation.org/
About CCCR:
Collier Child Care Resources (CCCR) is a non-profit organization that focuses on the education of children ages birth to five years. Serving Collier County exclusively, it is devoted to providing exceptional child care services to the children and families who need them most. At CCCR, the mission is to provide high quality early childhood care, education and resources to children, families and early learning professionals in Collier County. While CCCR serves approximately 300 children in several programs annually, many are at-risk and come from lower-income working families. The programs' educational approach, the Reggio Emilia philosophy of education, recognizes the uniqueness of each child. With local area offices since 1991, CCCR is known for the centers it operates and the professional development services and training it offers to early learning professionals. To learn more about Collier Child Care Resources visit www.collierchildcare.org or call 239-643-3908.
