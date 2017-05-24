 
Big Impressions by Little Artists® raises record amount of $110,443

 
 
NAPLES, Fla. - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Over 170 people attended the 5th annual Big Impressions by Little Artists® event on May 5, 2017 in support of Collier Child Care Resources (CCCR), which provides partial tuition assistance for the children of working families who cannot afford the cost of a high quality early education.  CCCR operates four early learning programs in Collier County and serves approximately 300 children annually. The luncheon, which featured a live and silent auction and took place at the Hilton Naples, raised over $110,443.00 through ticket sales, sponsorships and auction items, making it the most successful event since its inception in 2012.  Sponsors included SWFL Office Solutions, Thrive Physical Therapy, Soukup Strategic Solutions, Kurtz Homes, First Florida Integrity Bank, Guerilla Media, Naples Daily News, Life in Naples Magazine, the GLITTER Foundation, and Mona Lisa Graphic Design.

Lisa Gruenloh, president of Purpose Journey and Kathy Bamberg, Account Executive with Lutgert Insurance, served as event co-chairs. Rick Gallo, auctioneer, conducted the live auction.

The annual event is hosted each year by the CCCR Business 100, an exclusive group of local businesses that supports CCCR's mission and programs to serve economically disadvantaged children, ages 6 weeks to 5 years.

This year, the focus of the event was "Valuing the arts in young children's lives." The live and silent auction featured the artworks of the children from CCCR's programs and the works of local artists.  Four local artists volunteered their time and talents to inspire the children in CCCR's programs to create many of the artworks and included Kerri Meehan, Amanda Jaron, Mona Lisa Johns and Marcus Zotter.

Niccole Howard, Executive Director of CCCR said, "We are deeply grateful for the overwhelming support from our generous sponsors and all those who attended.  The event proved to be fun and surpassed our fundraising event goal of $100,000.  Our attendees provided excitement by engaging in bidding wars; artist Marcus Zotter painted live; while Joey Osment played the violin. There was a festive, relaxed atmosphere."

Howard continues, "It really takes all of us in the community to help in any way possible to ensure that the children in our care receive the early education they deserve so that they can achieve success and enjoy a brighter future.  This event reflected the good-hearted generosity of the people who live and work here."

About CCCR:

Collier Child Care Resources (CCCR) is a non-profit organization that focuses on the education and care of children ages birth to five years.  At CCCR, the mission is to provide high quality early childhood care, education and resources to children, families and early learning professionals in Collier County. While CCCR serves approximately 300 children in four programs annually, many are at-risk and come from lower-income working families. The programs' educational approach, the Reggio Emilia philosophy of education, recognizes the uniqueness of each child. With local area offices since 1991, CCCR is known for the centers it operates and the professional development services and training it offers to early learning professionals.  To learn more about Collier Child Care Resources visit www.collierchildcare.org or call 239-643-3908.

