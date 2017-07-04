News By Tag
Next Animation Studio names Ron Brownlow as Content Development Director of TomoNews
Brownlow joined Next Animation Studio in 2010 as a staff writer and later worked as Managing News Editor, overseeing staff in Taipei, Los Angeles and New York. During this time, Brownlow helped launch TomoNews, a YouTube news network that covers the most talked-about stories on the internet. Brownlow was also instrumental to the launch of News Direct, a subscription-
Prior to joining NAS, Brownlow worked as Features Editor at the Taipei Times and as a reporter at the Queens Chronicle. His work has appeared in Barron's, The New York Times and Newsweek. Brownlow was a co-recipient of the 2009 Society of Publishers in Asia award for excellence in human rights reporting. He holds a master's degree from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism.
"Under his leadership, I strongly believe Ron will lead TomoNews to further success," said Indra Suharjono, Chief Executive Officer at NAS. "With his experience in the journalism industry, Ron is highly capable to bring TomoNews to the next level and to bring news animation to even a broader audience."
About TomoNews
Launched in 2013 in Japan and the United States, TomoNews attracts more than 220 views globally each month, thanks to its irreverent voice combined with unique animations. TomoNews is known for always telling a news story like it is. Funny, edgy and often sarcastic, TomoNews reacts to a story in the way a viewer might — with laughter, outrage or head-scratching wonderment.
TomoNews is available in English, Japanese, Mandarin, Korean, Bahasa and Thai. Viewers can watch TomoNews on YouTube, on the official TomoNews website and via apps downloaded from iTunes and Google Play. Follow the latest news on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For more information, visitwww.tomonews.com
About Next Animation Studio
Next Animation Studio (NAS) is the fastest full-service animation studio in Asia, specializing in high-quality animation from concept to completion. The studio focuses on developing and producing fast animated news, high-quality original animation for delivery across multiple media channels and innovative AR and VR content. NAS employs hundreds of creators and animators in Taipei, Taiwan, and has offices in Hong Kong, Japan and the United States.
With millions of followers and billions of views, NAS is known around the world for its daily news animation published under its TomoNews platform. NAS handles every step of the 3D animation content workflow: from storyboards to development of 3D models to CG animation.
For more information, visitwww.nextanimationstudio.com
