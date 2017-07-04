 
News By Tag
* TomoNews
* News Animation
* Taiwanese Animators
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Taipei
  Taipei
  Taiwan
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
10987654


Next Animation Studio names Ron Brownlow as Content Development Director of TomoNews

 
 
Next Animation Studio Ron Brownlow Content Development Director
Next Animation Studio Ron Brownlow Content Development Director
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
TomoNews
News Animation
Taiwanese Animators

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Taipei - Taipei - Taiwan

Subject:
Executives

TAIPEI, Taiwan - July 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Next Animation Studio (NAS) today announced the promotion of Ron Brownlow to the role of Content Development Director of TomoNews. Ron Brownlow succeeds Michael Logan, who established the unique editorial voice of a team of artists and writers that became known to the world as the "Taiwanese animators."

Brownlow joined Next Animation Studio in 2010 as a staff writer and later worked as Managing News Editor, overseeing staff in Taipei, Los Angeles and New York. During this time, Brownlow helped launch TomoNews, a YouTube news network that covers the most talked-about stories on the internet. Brownlow was also instrumental to the launch of News Direct, a subscription-based service that delivers cutting-edge 3D animated news graphics to media outlets around the world in partnership with Reuters.

Prior to joining NAS, Brownlow worked as Features Editor at the Taipei Times and as a reporter at the Queens Chronicle. His work has appeared in Barron's, The New York Times and Newsweek. Brownlow was a co-recipient of the 2009 Society of Publishers in Asia award for excellence in human rights reporting. He holds a master's degree from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism.

"Under his leadership, I strongly believe Ron will lead TomoNews to further success," said Indra Suharjono, Chief Executive Officer at NAS. "With his experience in the journalism industry, Ron is highly capable to bring TomoNews to the next level and to bring news animation to even a broader audience."

About TomoNews

Launched in 2013 in Japan and the United States, TomoNews attracts more than 220 views globally each month, thanks to its irreverent voice combined with unique animations. TomoNews is known for always telling a news story like it is. Funny, edgy and often sarcastic, TomoNews reacts to a story in the way a viewer might — with laughter, outrage or head-scratching wonderment.

TomoNews is available in English, Japanese, Mandarin, Korean, Bahasa and Thai. Viewers can watch TomoNews on YouTube, on the official TomoNews website and via apps downloaded from iTunes and Google Play. Follow the latest news on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For more information, visitwww.tomonews.com

About Next Animation Studio

Next Animation Studio (NAS) is the fastest full-service animation studio in Asia, specializing in high-quality animation from concept to completion. The studio focuses on developing and producing fast animated news, high-quality original animation for delivery across multiple media channels and innovative AR and VR content. NAS employs hundreds of creators and animators in Taipei, Taiwan, and has offices in Hong Kong, Japan and the United States.

With millions of followers and billions of views, NAS is known around the world for its daily news animation published under its TomoNews platform. NAS handles every step of the 3D animation content workflow: from storyboards to development of 3D models to CG animation.

For more information, visitwww.nextanimationstudio.com

Contact
Jessica Wu
Marketing & Communications Director
***@nextanimation.com.tw
End
Source:
Email:***@nextanimation.com.tw
Posted By:***@nextanimation.com.tw Email Verified
Tags:TomoNews, News Animation, Taiwanese Animators
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Taipei - Taipei - Taiwan
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Next Animation Studio PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share