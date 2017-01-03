 
News By Tag
* TomoNews
* News Animation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Media
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Taipei
  Taipei
  Taiwan
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
9876543


New Year, New Look: TomoNews Unveils New Logo

 
 
TomoNews
TomoNews
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
TomoNews
News Animation

Industry:
Media

Location:
Taipei - Taipei - Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- TomoNews is sporting a brand new logo: a bold blue torus symbolizing the globe, which also reflects the international reach of its animated news. The simple design complements the colorful animations for which TomoNews has become known to loyal viewers around the world. The brand relaunch builds upon the success of TomoNews, which now generates more than 220 million views globally each month.

Launched in 2013 in Japan and the United States, TomoNews quickly built an audience thanks to its irreverent and entertaining voice combined with its quirky animations. TomoNews is known for always telling a news story like it is. Funny, edgy and often sarcastic, TomoNews reacts to a story in the way a viewer might—with laughter, outrage or head-scratching wonderment.

"We have made major strides since launching TomoNews four years ago and it was the right time for a major change. The new logo achieves what we set out to do in giving TomoNews a fresh, updated look," said Michael Logan, Content Development Director at Next Animation Studio.

TomoNews is available in English, Japanese, Mandarin, Korean, Bahasa, Thai and Portuguese. Viewers watch TomoNews on social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, on the TomoNews.com website, via mobile apps downloaded through iTunes and Google Play, and through OTT aggregation services such as Watchup­­­.

About TomoNews

Launched in 2013, TomoNews offers viewers the funniest, craziest and most talked-about stories on the internet. With over hundreds of millions of monthly video views and millions of subscribers across digital platforms, TomoNews has become the top destination for animated news content. For more information, visit www.tomonews.com

About Next Animation Studio

Next Animation Studio (NAS), the studio behind TomoNews, is the fastest animation studio in Asia, specializing in high-quality animation from concept to completion. The studio focuses on developing and producing high-quality, original animation IP for delivery across multiple media channels, innovative VR storytelling, and fast animated news — all in a fraction of time of a traditional studio. NAS employs hundreds of creators and animators in Taipei, Taiwan, and has offices in Hong Kong, Japan and the United States.

With millions of followers and billions of views, NAS is known around the world for its daily CG news stories. It's one of the few, fully digital content studios in Asia. NAS handles every step of the 3D animation content workflow: from storyboards to real-time 3D production to CG animation. For more information, visit www.nextanimationstudio.com

Contact
Jessica Wu
***@nextanimation.com.tw
End
Source:
Email:***@nextanimation.com.tw
Posted By:***@nextanimation.com.tw Email Verified
Tags:TomoNews, News Animation
Industry:Media
Location:Taipei - Taipei - Taiwan
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Next Animation Studio PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share