New Year, New Look: TomoNews Unveils New Logo
Launched in 2013 in Japan and the United States, TomoNews quickly built an audience thanks to its irreverent and entertaining voice combined with its quirky animations. TomoNews is known for always telling a news story like it is. Funny, edgy and often sarcastic, TomoNews reacts to a story in the way a viewer might—with laughter, outrage or head-scratching wonderment.
"We have made major strides since launching TomoNews four years ago and it was the right time for a major change. The new logo achieves what we set out to do in giving TomoNews a fresh, updated look," said Michael Logan, Content Development Director at Next Animation Studio.
TomoNews is available in English, Japanese, Mandarin, Korean, Bahasa, Thai and Portuguese. Viewers watch TomoNews on social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, on the TomoNews.com website, via mobile apps downloaded through iTunes and Google Play, and through OTT aggregation services such as Watchup.
About TomoNews
Launched in 2013, TomoNews offers viewers the funniest, craziest and most talked-about stories on the internet. With over hundreds of millions of monthly video views and millions of subscribers across digital platforms, TomoNews has become the top destination for animated news content. For more information, visit www.tomonews.com
About Next Animation Studio
Next Animation Studio (NAS), the studio behind TomoNews, is the fastest animation studio in Asia, specializing in high-quality animation from concept to completion. The studio focuses on developing and producing high-quality, original animation IP for delivery across multiple media channels, innovative VR storytelling, and fast animated news — all in a fraction of time of a traditional studio. NAS employs hundreds of creators and animators in Taipei, Taiwan, and has offices in Hong Kong, Japan and the United States.
With millions of followers and billions of views, NAS is known around the world for its daily CG news stories. It's one of the few, fully digital content studios in Asia. NAS handles every step of the 3D animation content workflow: from storyboards to real-time 3D production to CG animation. For more information, visit www.nextanimationstudio.com
