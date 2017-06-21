News By Tag
NAS appoints Matthew Duntemann as Chief Creative Officer
As Chief Creative Officer, Duntemann will direct and develop the nxTOONS platform, as well as oversee the development of TomoNews creative and all other creative projects for the studio. His appointment leads NAS into its next chapter of creating original animation properties, especially children's animation.
"Matthew brings his unique creative talent and an infectious amount of energy and momentum to the company," Suharjono said. "With his success of developing the creative brands for Nickelodeon, we are in a stronger position to build and expand on our nxTOONS platform. He is a world-class talent and produces amazing work that entertains and inspires. I am thrilled to see him take this role and really grow the creative vision of NAS."
Duntemann joins NAS from Nickelodeon and Viacom, where he spent more than 20 years in creative roles across the organization. In his last position as SVP, Creative Director of Nickelodeon Brand Design, Duntemann oversaw the rebranding of the Nickelodeon network family (Nick, Nick Jr., Teennick, Nicktoons and Nickat Nite) across all screens; in the process assembling a world class team of art directors, designers, and animators. One key component of this work, known as the ONE Brand Project, was Duntemann's lead role in directing the redesign of Nickelodeon's new logo system — a cohesive visual identity that brought together many disparate parts that was implemented globally across all Nickelodeon brands.
Duntemann's first position at Viacom was Creative Director on the team that launched TV Land, where he oversaw on-air and off-air design. Later, as the Executive Design Director of Noggin, he developed this preschool brand's iconic Hand of the Child, Eye of the Designer identity. Duntemann was also responsible for the creation of Moose and Zee, Noggin's beloved host characters. Noggin's brand identity that he shepherded still thrives today.
Duntemann returns to Asia after having spent time in Hong Kong as part of the Star TV's creative team that launched Channel V, a successful youth culture and music brand that rivaled MTV Asia. It was at Star TV that he oversaw a large, award-winning creative team with satellite offices in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Mumbai. He led design, scripting, and production of show packaging, on-air promotions, and interstitials produced in multiple languages and broadcast to 56 countries.
Early in his career, Duntemann worked for CBS News before joining the studio Caesar Video as a designer/art director, providing creative leadership for on-air projects for VH1, Nickelodeon, ABC News, MTV, Cartoon Network, CBS Daytime, ABC Daytime, and Turner Classic Movies, among others. Projects include working on many high-profile commercials, music videos and documentaries, as well as live-action and animated short-form entertainment.
Duntemann has received numerous awards during his multifaceted career, including several Emmys for his campaigns at Viacom, Webby Awards, 4A Hong Kong Advertising Awards and awards from AIGA, American Typography, American Illustration Art Directors Club, One Show, Promax/BDA, and many more.
About Next Animation Studio
Next Animation Studio (NAS) is the fastest, full service animation studio in Asia, specializing in high-quality animation from concept to completion. The studio focuses on developing and producing fast animated news, high-quality original animation for delivery across multiple media channels, and innovative AR and VR content. NAS employs hundreds of creators and animators in Taipei, Taiwan, and has offices in Hong Kong, Japan, and the United States.
With millions of followers and billions of views, NAS is known around the world for its daily news animation published under its TomoNews platform. NAS handles every step of the 3D animation content workflow: from storyboards to development of 3D models to CG animation.
For more information, visit www.nextanimationstudio.com
