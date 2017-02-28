Next Animation Studio partners with National Museum of Prehistory

-- Next Animation Studio (NAS) today announced a new partnership with the National Museum of Prehistory to reconstruct the prehistoric settlement of Peinan Culture using the studio's Augmented Reality (AR) technology and 3D animation. Visitors will be able to experience how people of the Peinan Culture built their dwelling structures on the original sites.In order to create a unique and engaging AR experience, NAS is working closely with archaeologists and other specialists to design an interactive game that will allow visitors to take part in the excavation process, uncover artifacts, and learn about the Peinan Culture from 3,000 years ago. Visitors will also get a chance to win a prize for completing the game.The Beinan Site Park is the largest prehistoric settlement ever discovered in Taiwan and has been designated a national historic site. The AR reconstruction project will launch in January 2018.For more information, please visit: www.nmp.gov.twCloudEye is a cloud-based AR technology that can transform people's experience with everyday objects. CloudEye users can interact with 3D animated content on any surface or object using a custom-designed mobile app or an existing mobile app that is linked to the CloudEye technology. With CloudEye's easy-to-use content management system, content can be updated at any time to keep users constantly engaged.Next Animation Studio (NAS) is the fastest, full service animation studio in Asia, specializing in high-quality animation from concept to completion. The studio focuses on developing and producing fast animated news, high-quality original animation for delivery across multiple media channels, and innovative AR and VR content. NAS employs hundreds of creators and animators in Taipei, Taiwan, and has offices in Hong Kong, Japan, and the United States.With millions of followers and billions of views, NAS is known around the world for its daily news animation published under its TomoNews platform. NAS handles every step of the 3D animation content workflow: from storyboards to development of 3D models to CG animation. NextLab, the R&D operations at NAS, develops new technologies that push the boundaries of immersive entertainment and animation production.The prehistoric remains at the Peinan Site were discovered during the construction of the Taitung New Station in July 1980, prompting large public interest. A National Taiwan University-led team excavated the 10,000 marea and uncovered over 1,600 slate coffins and more than 20,000 stone and pottery artifacts. Peinan Site excavation is the largest prehistoric settlement ever discovered in the Southeast Asia region and widely regarded as the most important, due to the large number of artifacts uncovered. The site was later transformed into the Beinan Cultural Park to preserve its natural state and allow visitors to observe and learn more about the Peinan Culture.