First Candidate to Declare His Run for Governor Wants to Make Nevada "First"
His most recent "First", however, is perhaps his biggest and most ambitious "First" to date. In April 2017, Jared Fisher became the first 2018 candidate to declare a run for Governor of Nevada.
"People ask me if I'm concerned about being the first to declare," said Fisher. "But I'm not afraid to be the first."
Fisher is not afraid to afraid to take risks—A quality that has served him well as a business owner, an adventurer, and now, as a candidate running on the Republican ticket.
"I think it's important to think outside the box and to not be afraid to try something different if the old ways of doing things aren't working," explained Fisher. "My goal is to make Nevada a leader—a leader in renewable energy, a leader in a diversified economy and a leader in education. I want to make Nevada the healthiest state in the nation. I want to make Nevada first."
Fisher admits he has some hurdles to overcome, number one being the perception that he lacks the political experience to hold public office. While he has spent the last 25 years growing a successful national tour company, this will be his first time running for a position in government.
"Some people have referred to me as 'The Bike Guy,' commented Fisher. "I think that's great. My bike and I have won a lot of races over the years, so I take it as a compliment. This Bike Guy and his bicycle are committed to this race—We're used to coming in first, and so we see no reason to stop now."
Since Fisher declared, others have followed suit and announced their candidacy, however Jared remains the fist—and so far, only—Republican candidate in the race.
About Fisher for Nevada
Fisher for Nevada is the official campaign of Jared Fisher, 2018 candidate for Governor of Nevada. Jared Fisher is a business owner and Southern Nevada resident who is running on a platform of positive, productive leadership for a healthy Nevada. To learn more, visit the Fisher for Nevada website at https://www.fisherfornevada.com/
