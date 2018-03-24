 
March 2018





Jared Fisher, candidate for Governor, urges Nevada Department of Education to move public hearing

 
LAS VEGAS - March 29, 2018 - PRLog -- Republican candidate for governor Jared Fisher is urging the Nevada Department of Education to move a scheduled public meeting for tomorrow, March 30, to another day that is not a religious holiday or during spring break.

"Parental engagement is the most important factor in improving education in Nevada," said Fisher. "To hold a public meeting on the most contentious issue facing the Clark County school district in years on Good Friday and during Spring Break when many families are traveling is not a good decision."

The meeting is scheduled for the NV State Board of Education this Friday, March 30 at 11:00 am. Last week the CCSD Board of Trustees voted 4-3 to ask Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky to draft policy language that adheres to the language in Senate Bill 225, which instructs the Department of Education to craft a policy that addresses the rights and needs of persons with diverse gender identities.

Opponents argue that the proposed regulations go far beyond the language of SB 225. This sweeping regulation is not based upon a broad legislative enactment but rather a single sentence from SB 225.

"I urge Steve Canavero, the superintendent of public instruction for the State of Nevada to move the meeting to a date that is more conducive to parental engagement and attendance," added Fisher.

About Fisher for Nevada
Fisher for Nevada is the official campaign of Jared Fisher, 2018 candidate for Governor of Nevada. Jared Fisher is a business owner and Southern Nevada resident who is running on a platform of positive, productive leadership for a Healthy Nevada. To learn more, visit the Fisher for Nevada website at http://www.fisherfornevada.com/.

Contact
Lisa Mayo-DeRiso
***@gmail.com
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Politics, Nevada, Las Vegas
Industry:Government
Location:Las Vegas - Nevada - United States
