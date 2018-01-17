 
Jared Fisher, Candidate for Governor, Hosts Healthy Nevada Days

 
 
LAS VEGAS - Jan. 17, 2018 - PRLog -- Republican candidate for Governor, Jared Fisher, is hosting Healthy Nevada Days Saturday, January 20, at Sunset Park. The free 5K Fun Run and 1-Mile Walk begins at 9:00 am.

"Kicking off my race in 2018 I want to continue to advocate for creating a "Healthy Nevada," said Fisher. "Voters understand what health is; we all want to have personal health, so why not strive for a healthy economy, education system and energy strategy for our state?"

In addition to the 5k Run and 1-Mile Walk, the event will host music, a bike rodeo for kids, massage, acupuncture, food trucks and raffle prizes. Some of the vendors to be there are: Bristlecone Events, Cure 4 The Kids, Desert Dash, Integrative Acupuncture, Juice Standard, LV Triathlon Club, Origin Climbing Centers, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, Revel Marathon, Save Red Rock, SNMBA, T-Mobile, The Fitness Source, Triple Dare Running, True Dentistry, Vegas Veggies, YMCA, Vegas Roots and more.

Fisher is a small business owner, founding both Las Vegas Cyclery and Escape Adventures after graduating from UNLV. An innovator, Fisher was the first tourism operator in Nevada to provide cycling, camping and climbing enthusiasts with an opportunity to explore the great outdoors of Nevada.

"I thought long and hard before I decided to run for Governor," said Fisher. "I want to see the state that has given so much to me and my family operate from a position of strength, and that means governing from a positive, fsbdt productive, solution-driven position. To me this means having a healthy economy, education system and sound energy policies."

For more information visit  https://www.fisherfornevada.com/events/healthy-nevada-days-las-vegas/

About Fisher for Nevada

Fisher for Nevada is the official campaign of Jared Fisher, 2018 candidate for Governor of Nevada. Jared Fisher is a business owner and Southern Nevada resident who is running on a platform of positive, productive leadership for a "Healthy" Nevada. To learn more, visit the Fisher for Nevada website at www.fisherforneveda.com.

Page Updated Last on: Jan 17, 2018
