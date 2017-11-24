News By Tag
Jared & Heather Fisher Will Be "Running Buddies" in the Girls on the Run 5K at Sunset Park
The national not-for-profit is an after-school program that teaches female students in elementary and middle schools how to be creative problem solvers, independent thinkers and healthy decision makers. At the end of the 10-week program, the students partake in a confidence-boosting 5K run.
Girls on the Run's mission, according to their website, is "to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum which creatively integrates running." As of 2015, Girls on the Run has hosted over 350 end-of-season running events nationwide.
"Heather and I are honored to be running buddy volunteers for two young ladies who have completed an educational, inspiring, and healthy Girls on the Run program," said Jared Fisher. "I firmly believe that good health results in healthy decisions making, and if young girls can learn and adopt good decision-making tools, it is a great personal asset that will serve them for their entire life".
The Fisher campaign is anchored in a "Healthy Nevada" wcj platform. Calling for a government that strives for a Healthy Economy, Healthy Education, and Healthy Energy Policy.
About Fisher for Nevada
Fisher for Nevada is the official campaign of Jared Fisher, 2018 candidate for Governor for Nevada. Jared Fisher is a business owner and Southern Nevada resident who is running on a platform of positive, productive leadership for a Healthy Nevada. To learn more, visit the Fisher for Nevada website at https://www.fisherfornevada.com/
