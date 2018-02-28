News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Jared Fisher First Candidate to File for Governor
"I was first to announce, first to visit the rural communities in our state, and I will be the first to bring real, measurable change to Nevada," said Fisher.
"We have said from the start that Jared Fisher is a unique GOP candidate," said Steve fsbdt Forsythe, Principal First Tuesday and campaign manager. "He offers Republicans in Nevada a breath of 'fresh air', a non-traditional choice from any other governor or candidate. He embraces conservative values, but more importantly, will also focus on Renewable Energy, travel and tourism, healthcare reform and other non-traditional issues that are critical to all Nevadans in the years to come."
About Fisher for Nevada
Fisher for Nevada is the official campaign of Jared Fisher, 2018 candidate for Governor of Nevada. Jared Fisher is a business owner and Southern Nevada resident who is running on a platform of positive, productive leadership for a "Healthy" Nevada. To learn more, visit the Fisher for Nevada website at http://www.fisherfornevada.com/
Contact
Lisa Mayo-DeRiso
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse