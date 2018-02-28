 
Industry News





Jared Fisher First Candidate to File for Governor

 
LAS VEGAS - March 5, 2018 - PRLog -- Republican candidate Jared Fisher continues his streak of "firsts" today by being the first candidate for Governor to file for the upcoming primary election.

"I was first to announce, first to visit the rural communities in our state, and I will be the first to bring real, measurable change to Nevada," said Fisher.

"We have said from the start that Jared Fisher is a unique GOP candidate," said Steve fsbdt Forsythe, Principal First Tuesday and campaign manager. "He offers Republicans in Nevada a breath of 'fresh air', a non-traditional choice from any other governor or candidate. He embraces conservative values, but more importantly, will also focus on Renewable Energy, travel and tourism, healthcare reform and other non-traditional issues that are critical to all Nevadans in the years to come."

About Fisher for Nevada

Fisher for Nevada is the official campaign of Jared Fisher, 2018 candidate for Governor of Nevada. Jared Fisher is a business owner and Southern Nevada resident who is running on a platform of positive, productive leadership for a "Healthy" Nevada. To learn more, visit the Fisher for Nevada website at http://www.fisherfornevada.com/

Lisa Mayo-DeRiso
Politics, Nevada, Las Vegas
Government
Las Vegas - Nevada - United States
Events
