 
News By Tag
* Transfection Reagents
* Broad-Band Transfection
* High-Efficiency Transfection
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Biotech
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Göttingen
  Lower Saxony
  Germany
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
30292827262524

Free Samples of Mirus Bio Transfection Reagents From MoBiTec for Customers in Germany

Mirus Bio's Transfection Reagents are rated the best for cell-specific and broad-band transfection applications. Customers in Germany may request up to three samples per lab for free.
 
 
TransIT-X2
TransIT-X2
 
GöTTINGEN, Germany - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Mirus Corporation was founded in Madison Wisconsin in 1995 by Jon A. Wolff, James E. Hagstrom, and Vladimir G. Budker. Mirus focused on developing innovative non-viral gene delivery technologies for gene therapy applications. These innovations also served as the basis for the company's transfection formulations and nucleic acid labeling and conjugation chemistries.

Nowadays, Mirus Bio is the leading manufacturer of transfection reagents for chemical and/or electroporation delivery of DNA, RNA, siRNA, miRNA, and other nucleic acids. Animal-free products are available for viral production, and labeling chemistry is available to track delivery of nucleic acids.

The TransIT® Transfection Reagents are ideal for delivering all types of nucleic acids, including: DNA, siRNA, miRNA, mRNA, viral RNA, CRISPR/Cas9 components, and oligonucleotides to eukaryotic cells. Each reagent provides high-efficiency transfection while exhibiting low cellular toxicity, enabling the acquisition of physiologically relevant data and preservation of the transfected cell population.


Broad-Spectrum HT Transfection Reagent Recommendations

For Plasmid DNA and siRNA - TransIT-X2® Dynamic Delivery System

For Plasmid DNA (including cDNA and shRNA encoding plasmid DNA libraries)
Option 1: TransIT -X2® Dynamic Delivery System
Option 2: TransIT ®-2020 Transfection Reagent
Option 3: TransIT ®-LT1 Transfection Reagent

For siRNA/miRNA
Option 1: TransIT -X2® Dynamic Delivery System
Option 2: TransIT -TKO® Transfection Reagent
Option 3: TransIT -siQUEST® Transfection Reagent

For Large mRNA - TransIT ®-mRNA Transfection Kit

For Oligonucleotides - TransIT ®-Oligo Transfection Reagent

Request a Sample from MoBiTec GmbH (for Customers in Germany Only)

All of the TransIT® transfection reagents can be used for reverse transfections with the following general recommendations based on the nucleic acid to be delivered. All of these are broad spectrum formulations are chemically distinct. Depending on the cell type being transfected, one reagent may have superior performance over others; for cell-type specific recommendations, please consult the Reagent Agent® (https://www.mirusbio.com/tech-resources/transfection-data...) transfection database.

Available Samples: Mirus/MoBiTec consider sample requests for up to three different transfection products and one electroporation product per laboratory. Please include all samples to be tested in a single request.

Trans® Broad Spectrum DNA, siRNA/miRNA and CRISPR/Cas9 Transfection Reagents

         Trans-X2® Dynamic Delivery System

Trans® Broad Spectrum DNA Transfection Reagents

         Trans®-2020 Transfection Reagent

         Trans®-LT1 Transfection Reagent

Virus Production

         Trans®-Lenti Transfection Reagent

Trans® Cell Line Specific DNA Transfection Reagents and Kits

         Trans®-293 Transfection Reagent

         Trans®-BrCa Transfection Reagent

         Trans®-CHO Transfection Kit

         Trans-HeLaMONSTER® Transfection Kit

         Trans®-Insect Transfection Reagent

         Trans®-Jurkat Transfection Reagent

         Trans®-Keratinocyte Transfection Reagent

Trans® Large RNA and CRISPR Guide RNA Transfection Reagent

         Trans®-mRNA Transfection Kit

Trans® siRNA/miRNA Transfection Reagents

         Trans-TKO® Transfection Reagent

         Trans-siQUEST® Transfection Reagent

Trans® Oligonucleotide Transfection Reagent

         Trans®-Oligo Transfection Reagent

Ingenio® – Electroporation Products

         Ingenio® Electroporation Solution

         Trial Size Ingenio® Electroporation Kit for Lonza-Amaxa® Nucleofector® II/2b devices (0.2 cm cuvettes and cell droppers)

         Trial Size Ingenio® Electroporation Kits for all conventional electroporators, such as Bio-Rad® and Harvard-BTX® (0.4 cm cuvettes and cell droppers)

Trans-PRO® Transfection Reagent for Virus Production or Large-Scale Protein Production

For details and further information on this offer please contact: info@mobitec.com

About MoBiTec GmbH

MoBiTec GmbH (Goettingen, Germany) is a privately held company (founded in 1987) that offers research tools for molecular and cell biology. Products include DNA vectors for cloning and expression, cell transfection reagents and cell culture tools, immobilized and soluble enzymes, products for genomics and proteomics research, numerous antibodies and recombinant proteins, superior fluorescence reagents and kits, affinity chromatography products, as well as general laboratory equipment.

In parallel to its own product lines, MoBiTec distributes products from international companies in Germany. MoBiTec products are distributed worldwide, in Germany from their home office, in other countries by distributors.

www.mobitec.com

Contact
MoBiTec GmbH, Lotzestr. 22a,
37083 Goettingen, Germany
***@mobitec.com
End
Source:
Email:***@mobitec.com
Tags:Transfection Reagents, Broad-Band Transfection, High-Efficiency Transfection
Industry:Biotech
Location:Göttingen - Lower Saxony - Germany
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MoBiTec GmbH News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share