News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Free Samples of Mirus Bio Transfection Reagents From MoBiTec for Customers in Germany
Mirus Bio's Transfection Reagents are rated the best for cell-specific and broad-band transfection applications. Customers in Germany may request up to three samples per lab for free.
Nowadays, Mirus Bio is the leading manufacturer of transfection reagents for chemical and/or electroporation delivery of DNA, RNA, siRNA, miRNA, and other nucleic acids. Animal-free products are available for viral production, and labeling chemistry is available to track delivery of nucleic acids.
The TransIT® Transfection Reagents are ideal for delivering all types of nucleic acids, including: DNA, siRNA, miRNA, mRNA, viral RNA, CRISPR/Cas9 components, and oligonucleotides to eukaryotic cells. Each reagent provides high-efficiency transfection while exhibiting low cellular toxicity, enabling the acquisition of physiologically relevant data and preservation of the transfected cell population.
Broad-Spectrum HT Transfection Reagent Recommendations
For Plasmid DNA and siRNA - TransIT-X2® Dynamic Delivery System
For Plasmid DNA (including cDNA and shRNA encoding plasmid DNA libraries)
Option 1: TransIT -X2® Dynamic Delivery System
Option 2: TransIT ®-2020 Transfection Reagent
Option 3: TransIT ®-LT1 Transfection Reagent
For siRNA/miRNA
Option 1: TransIT -X2® Dynamic Delivery System
Option 2: TransIT -TKO® Transfection Reagent
Option 3: TransIT -siQUEST® Transfection Reagent
For Large mRNA - TransIT ®-mRNA Transfection Kit
For Oligonucleotides - TransIT ®-Oligo Transfection Reagent
Request a Sample from MoBiTec GmbH (for Customers in Germany Only)
All of the TransIT® transfection reagents can be used for reverse transfections with the following general recommendations based on the nucleic acid to be delivered. All of these are broad spectrum formulations are chemically distinct. Depending on the cell type being transfected, one reagent may have superior performance over others; for cell-type specific recommendations, please consult the Reagent Agent® (https://www.mirusbio.com/
Available Samples: Mirus/MoBiTec consider sample requests for up to three different transfection products and one electroporation product per laboratory. Please include all samples to be tested in a single request.
Trans® Broad Spectrum DNA, siRNA/miRNA and CRISPR/Cas9 Transfection Reagents
Trans-X2® Dynamic Delivery System
Trans® Broad Spectrum DNA Transfection Reagents
Trans®-2020 Transfection Reagent
Trans®-LT1 Transfection Reagent
Virus Production
Trans®-Lenti Transfection Reagent
Trans® Cell Line Specific DNA Transfection Reagents and Kits
Trans®-293 Transfection Reagent
Trans®-BrCa Transfection Reagent
Trans®-CHO Transfection Kit
Trans-HeLaMONSTER®
Trans®-Insect Transfection Reagent
Trans®-Jurkat Transfection Reagent
Trans®-Keratinocyte Transfection Reagent
Trans® Large RNA and CRISPR Guide RNA Transfection Reagent
Trans®-mRNA Transfection Kit
Trans® siRNA/miRNA Transfection Reagents
Trans-TKO® Transfection Reagent
Trans-siQUEST® Transfection Reagent
Trans® Oligonucleotide Transfection Reagent
Trans®-Oligo Transfection Reagent
Ingenio® – Electroporation Products
Ingenio®
Trial Size Ingenio® Electroporation Kit for Lonza-Amaxa®
Trial Size Ingenio® Electroporation Kits for all conventional electroporators, such as Bio-Rad® and Harvard-BTX®
Trans-PRO® Transfection Reagent for Virus Production or Large-Scale Protein Production
For details and further information on this offer please contact: info@mobitec.com
About MoBiTec GmbH
MoBiTec GmbH (Goettingen, Germany) is a privately held company (founded in 1987) that offers research tools for molecular and cell biology. Products include DNA vectors for cloning and expression, cell transfection reagents and cell culture tools, immobilized and soluble enzymes, products for genomics and proteomics research, numerous antibodies and recombinant proteins, superior fluorescence reagents and kits, affinity chromatography products, as well as general laboratory equipment.
In parallel to its own product lines, MoBiTec distributes products from international companies in Germany. MoBiTec products are distributed worldwide, in Germany from their home office, in other countries by distributors.
www.mobitec.com
Contact
MoBiTec GmbH, Lotzestr. 22a,
37083 Goettingen, Germany
***@mobitec.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse