Industry News





Lipstick On A Pug Now In Commemorative Version Marking One Of Publishing's Highest Honors

Lipstick On A Pug won the Maxwell Medallion for 2015 Children's Book of the Year from the Dog Writers Association of America
 
 
Lipstick On A Pug with updated cover displaying Maxwell Medallion
Lipstick On A Pug with updated cover displaying Maxwell Medallion
 
PARK RIDGE, Ill. - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Left Paw Press is ecstatic to announce that lovers of its popular pug children's books can now get an updated version of Lipstick On A Pug that now includes the Maxwell Medallion from the Dog Writers Association of America on its cover. In February of 2016, Lipstick On A Pug won the honor as Children's Book of the Year. The Dog Writers Association of America is one of the longest-standing organizations that honors excellence in publishing in written form.

Lipstick On A Pug trailer video:https://youtu.be/GgMhJb3rvro

Lipstick On A Pug cover FaceBook LIVE announcement: https://youtu.be/8w3ZjHGt-8I

Lipstick On A Pug is available at online retailers and booksellers like Amazon: http://a.co/7JQvgd3

About Lipstick On A Pug

Lipstick On A Pug is a reflective true-to-life story written by Laurren about her first pug encounter of the adoring kind, revealing how close a human (Laurren) and a dog (Tuttie) can become the very best of friends through pet fashion and unconditional love.

Those wanting to be in the know on where the roots of Laurren's passion for pet fashion and her 'plumb pug craziness' were planted will find out through this tale. Readers will enjoy this story about pet fashion and rescue before it became en vogue. Children and adults alike will appreciate this story of conquering the world when you put lipstick on a pug. It is illustrated by Florina Boldi.

About Laurren Darr
Laurren Darr has been a plumb-pug-crazy, animal-loving, pet fashionologist and creative since childhood. She immerses herself in expression through writing and art. She's found that including visionary habits in life is beneficial to health while feeding the soul. Darr is on a mission to unleash the human animal bond and connection through imaginative processes highlighting pets and empowering pet fashion professionals. Her book, Lipstick On A Pug, won the Maxwell Medallion from the Dog Writers Association of America in 2015 for Children's Book of the Year. PugDala Coloring Book also won a Maxwell in 2016.

Laurren Darr
***@leftpawpress.com
