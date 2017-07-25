News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Lipstick On A Pug Now In Commemorative Version Marking One Of Publishing's Highest Honors
Lipstick On A Pug won the Maxwell Medallion for 2015 Children's Book of the Year from the Dog Writers Association of America
Lipstick On A Pug trailer video:https://
Lipstick On A Pug cover FaceBook LIVE announcement:
Lipstick On A Pug is available at online retailers and booksellers like Amazon: http://a.co/
About Lipstick On A Pug
Lipstick On A Pug is a reflective true-to-life story written by Laurren about her first pug encounter of the adoring kind, revealing how close a human (Laurren) and a dog (Tuttie) can become the very best of friends through pet fashion and unconditional love.
Those wanting to be in the know on where the roots of Laurren's passion for pet fashion and her 'plumb pug craziness' were planted will find out through this tale. Readers will enjoy this story about pet fashion and rescue before it became en vogue. Children and adults alike will appreciate this story of conquering the world when you put lipstick on a pug. It is illustrated by Florina Boldi.
About Laurren Darr
Laurren Darr has been a plumb-pug-crazy, animal-loving, pet fashionologist and creative since childhood. She immerses herself in expression through writing and art. She's found that including visionary habits in life is beneficial to health while feeding the soul. Darr is on a mission to unleash the human animal bond and connection through imaginative processes highlighting pets and empowering pet fashion professionals. Her book, Lipstick On A Pug, won the Maxwell Medallion from the Dog Writers Association of America in 2015 for Children's Book of the Year. PugDala Coloring Book also won a Maxwell in 2016.
Contact
Laurren Darr
***@leftpawpress.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse