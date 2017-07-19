Pug Children's Book: Little Baby Bella The Belly Rub Pug Released by Left Paw Press

Next life-reflecting children's pug story book from award-winning and #1 best-selling author Laurren Darr is released by Left Paw Press

-- Left Paw Press is pleased to announce that another true-to-life pug story written by 2015 Dog Writers Association of America Children's Book of the Year Author, Laurren Darr,, has been released and is now available through online outlets like Amazon.Pug Benji recently lost his friends Inky & Sarge and needs a companion to perk him up. The family decides to adopt another pug lift his spirits. Little did they know the personality that this new little bundle of wonder would bring to the household.Rescue pug Bella transforms from being timid and reluctant of human attention into a delightful, playful pug whose life revolves around belly rubs… and feels her family's life should revolve around them (and her) too. Beautifully illustrated by "Nunoh" of deep, rich colors, this is the story of author Laurren Darr's pug Bella who has given her a new appreciation for the power of belly rubs.Following is the Amazon link forLaurren Darr has been a plumb-pug-crazy, animal-loving, pet fashionologist and creative since childhood. She immerses herself in expression through writing and art. She's found that including visionary habits in life is beneficial to health while feeding the soul. Darr is on a mission to unleash the human animal bond and connection through imaginative processes highlighting pets and empowering pet fashion professionals. Her book, Lipstick On A Pug, won the Maxwell Medallion from the Dog Writers Association of America in 2015 for Children's Book of the Year. PugDala Coloring Book also won a Maxwell in 2016.