Pet Fashion Industry Patterns Written by Laurren Darr Introduced By Left Paw Press and International Association of Pet Fashion Professionals
First-of its- kind, groundbreaking trend forecast book on the pet industry combines facts, forecasts and creativity
Written based on many years of observations of the pet fashion industry, is this uniquely stylish business trend book from International Association of Pet Fashion Professionals founder, Laurren Darr. Pet Fashion Industry Patterns broken into four enlightening sections that provide valuable insights to those seeking an understanding of pet fashion industry developments. These sections include Pet Trends, Lifestyle Trends, Market Trends, and Micro Trends.
Pet Trends is broken into reflections on types of pets that fashions are leaning toward while Lifestyle Trends covers human behaviors affecting the pet fashion industry. Market Trends is an important section that outlines specific tendencies to note within the pet fashion market. Micro Trends summarizes smaller yet significant annotations that affect the pet fashion industry.
Readers will find that this book is a lot of information in a concise, informative, and creative package. Each chapter is artfully named to be remarkable. Titles include Purr-fect Fashion, Chicks Dig It, Furbulous Fashion Meets Function, Tail Wagging Markets, Eco-Fido, Paw-er Shopping, and Cosmopawlitan Pets.
In addition to being a shrewd book on the pet fashion industry, this hard cover book features a matte cover, grayscale photography, fashion illustrations and graphics that make it a table book that could easily become a treasured conversation piece. Careful attention to detail has been paid to coordinate the colors and patterns of each section throughout the book to also match those on the cover.
Some of the features that you'll find in Pet Fashion Industry Patterns are:
• Black and white photos of some of the most fashionable cities in the world with interesting factoids about each
• Fabulous fashion illustrations demonstrating the topic that is discussed in each chapter.
• Statistics and facts on pets, business, and the pet industry highlighted throughout.
About Laurren Darr
Laurren Darr is on a mission to unleash pet style by empowering pet fashion professionals who strengthen the bonds between pets and humans through their creative work. She's been a pug lover since her first rescue of White Pines Tuttie circa age five. Tuttie was completelyhappy to let Laurren dress her up, put clippy earrings and lipstick on her, and push her around in ashopping cart. Darr understands the deep roots and connections created between humans and animals through fashion because of this kinship. Her book about Tuttie, Lipstick On A Pug, won the Dog Writers Association of America Maxwell Medallion for 2015 Children's Book of the Year. She combined her marketing career and study of pet fashion to found International Association of Pet Fashion Professionals in 2013.
