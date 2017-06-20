 
TP Mechanical Wins Three AGC of Ohio Safety Awards

 
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio - June 26, 2017

Tara Teepe

Marketing Coordinator

TP Mechanical

513-898-8908

tara.teepe@tpmechanical.com

www.tpmechanical.com

Mitch Wilcox

Public Relations Manager

The Deciding Factor

513-459-9064, 513-526-6537

mitch.wilcox@decidingfactor.us

www.decidingfactor.us

"SAFETY FIRST, ALWAYS FIRST" TP MECHANICAL DELIVERS ON CORE VALUE, WINS THREE AGC OF OHIO SAFETY AWARDS

Columbus, Ohio (June 26, 2017) – TP Mechanical, a leading mechanical contractor based in Cincinnati, Ohio, won three safety awards at the 2017 Associated General Contractors (AGC) of Ohio safety luncheon on June 16. The event was held at the Boat House at Confluence Park (679 W. Spring St., Columbus, Ohio 43215).

The awards earned by TP Mechanical include:

·        AGC of Ohio Construction Safety Excellence Award (CSEA) Specialty Division Over 1 Million Hours

·        AGC of Ohio Certificate of Commendation for Excellent Safety Record 2016 (Zero Incident Rate for 50,000 Work Hours and Over)

·        AGC of Ohio Three-Year Associate/Specialty Contractor 325,000 Hours and Up Report Card Average

"We are honored to receive these distinguished awards from the AGC of Ohio, and more importantly, to have the dedication to exemplary safety practices of our entire team recognized," said TP Mechanical President and CEO Bill Riddle. "At TP Mechanical, we treat the health and safety of our employees, clients and the general public with the utmost seriousness. It is our primary goal to ensure everyone returns home to their family at night."

According to the AGC of Ohio website, "AGC's SEA program is the industry's elite safety excellence awards program. CSEA recognize those construction companies that excel at safety and health performance, examining each candidate's commitment to safety and occupational health management and risk control. The CSEA selection process is comprehensive, closely examining each candidate's commitment to safety and occupational health management and risk control. It includes: the review of a company's commitment to management, active employee participation, safety training, work site hazard identification and control, and safety program innovation."

TP Mechanical's first core value is "Safety First, Always First." It is fundamental to the company's mission – "TP Mechanical Contractors strives to be the premier contractor that builds everlasting value by transforming our industry through a culture based on safety, honesty, quality, innovation and servant leadership."

"We don't just say 'Safety First, Safety Always.' We live it," said TP Mechanical Corporate Safety Director Rick Absher. "Ensuring the safety of our employees, clients and jobsites is our foremost priority. We are appreciative of this recognition of our commitment to safety and proud of our current streak of more than 2.9 million hours without a lost workday injury."

Visit http://www.tpmechanical.com/about-tp/safety/.

About TP Mechanical

As one of the leading providers of mechanical contracting, service and fabrication in the Midwest, TP Mechanical services the Cincinnati, Dayton, Columbus, Lexington, Louisville, and Indianapolis markets. TP Mechanical delivers end-to-end solutions to our customers, from pre-construction expertise through contracting and fabrication to service and maintenance for piping, plumbing, HVAC/R and fire protection. We do this as a relationship-focused organization that leverages six decades of experience providing innovative solutions with excellence that drive down costs, enhance safety, increase value and deliver speed to occupancy.

Tara Teepe
***@tpmechanical.com
Source:TP Mechanical
Email:***@tpmechanical.com Email Verified
