TP Mechanical Wins Three AGC of Ohio Safety Awards
"SAFETY FIRST, ALWAYS FIRST" TP MECHANICAL DELIVERS ON CORE VALUE, WINS THREE AGC OF OHIO SAFETY AWARDS
Columbus, Ohio (June 26, 2017) – TP Mechanical, a leading mechanical contractor based in Cincinnati, Ohio, won three safety awards at the 2017 Associated General Contractors (AGC) of Ohio safety luncheon on June 16. The event was held at the Boat House at Confluence Park (679 W. Spring St., Columbus, Ohio 43215).
The awards earned by TP Mechanical include:
· AGC of Ohio Construction Safety Excellence Award (CSEA) Specialty Division Over 1 Million Hours
· AGC of Ohio Certificate of Commendation for Excellent Safety Record 2016 (Zero Incident Rate for 50,000 Work Hours and Over)
· AGC of Ohio Three-Year Associate/Specialty Contractor 325,000 Hours and Up Report Card Average
"We are honored to receive these distinguished awards from the AGC of Ohio, and more importantly, to have the dedication to exemplary safety practices of our entire team recognized,"
According to the AGC of Ohio website, "AGC's SEA program is the industry's elite safety excellence awards program. CSEA recognize those construction companies that excel at safety and health performance, examining each candidate's commitment to safety and occupational health management and risk control. The CSEA selection process is comprehensive, closely examining each candidate's commitment to safety and occupational health management and risk control. It includes: the review of a company's commitment to management, active employee participation, safety training, work site hazard identification and control, and safety program innovation."
TP Mechanical's first core value is "Safety First, Always First." It is fundamental to the company's mission – "TP Mechanical Contractors strives to be the premier contractor that builds everlasting value by transforming our industry through a culture based on safety, honesty, quality, innovation and servant leadership."
"We don't just say 'Safety First, Safety Always.' We live it," said TP Mechanical Corporate Safety Director Rick Absher. "Ensuring the safety of our employees, clients and jobsites is our foremost priority. We are appreciative of this recognition of our commitment to safety and proud of our current streak of more than 2.9 million hours without a lost workday injury."
About TP Mechanical
As one of the leading providers of mechanical contracting, service and fabrication in the Midwest, TP Mechanical services the Cincinnati, Dayton, Columbus, Lexington, Louisville, and Indianapolis markets. TP Mechanical delivers end-to-end solutions to our customers, from pre-construction expertise through contracting and fabrication to service and maintenance for piping, plumbing, HVAC/R and fire protection. We do this as a relationship-
