TP Mechanical Wins National Safety Contractor of the Year

The Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) presents award to TP Mechanical

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Safety

• Contractor

• Agc Industry:

• Construction Location:

• Cincinnati - Ohio - US Subject:

• Awards

Contact

Elizabeth Creehan

***@decidingfactor.us Elizabeth Creehan

End

-- TP Mechanical's "Safety First, Always First" core value rang true at the AGC National Safety Awards this spring.The Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) named TP Mechanical as the National Safety Contractor of the Year for companies that performed more than 1 million man-hours per year.Five AGC judges, including representatives from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Naval Department and Intel, named three category finalists based on:* Company management commitment* Active employee participation* Safety training* Work site hazard identification and control* Safety programThe TP Mechanical team of Bill Riddell, Rick Absher, John Warren and John McCann then made a final safety presentation to the panel of judges before the award was announced."This award recognizes the hard work and efforts of the entire TP Mechanical organization,"says President & CEO Bill Riddell. "Safety is a way of life here, and one of our biggest corporate achievements is that our employees go home every night injury free."Visit us at http://www.tpmechanical.com/ As one of the leading providers of mechanical contracting, service and fabrication in the Midwest, TP Mechanical services the Cincinnati, Dayton, Columbus, Lexington and Indianapolis markets. TP Mechanical delivers end-to-end solutions to our customers, from pre-construction expertise through contracting and fabrication to service and maintenance for piping, plumbing, HVAC/R and fire protection. We do this as a relationship-focused organization that leverages six decades of experience providing innovative solutions with excellence that drive down costs, enhance safety, increase value and deliver speed to occupancy.