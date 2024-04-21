Follow on Google News
Jill Jodar Announces the Release of Her Book, "Skinthesis"
The Esthetician's Guide to Mastering Client Experience and Management
Skinthesis is a fantastic tool for navigating the complexities of client management and creating memorable, high-quality experiences. Jill Jodar's expert insights—gleaned from 25 years of experience—provide readers with invaluable tips, scripts, and strategies designed to elevate their practice to the highest standards of service and professionalism.
The book meticulously covers the entire flow of the esthetician-
"I wrote Skinthesis to empower estheticians to harness the full potential of their expertise and dedication,"
Published by Synthesis CX Consulting and available for purchase in softcover through Amazon, Skinthesis is essential reading for estheticians committed to excellence in every facet of their profession.
Key Takeaways from Skinthesis
For further information, to request a review copy, or to schedule an interview with Jill Jodar, please contact info@synthesiscx.com or visit our website at www.synthesiscsx.com.
About the Author:
Jill Jodar is a licensed esthetician, owner of Jill Jodar Advanced Skin Care, and the founder of Synthesis CX Consulting. With 25 years of experience in the treatment room, she has worked in nearly every sector of the personal care service industry: a corporate-run spa, an independent salon & spa, a renter in a skin care clinic, a collective of independent wellness practitioners, and ultimately, her private practice in Union Square, San Francisco. Before receiving her Esthetician license in 1999, she received a BA with distinction from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, where she also attended graduate school focusing on communicative disorders. Jill lives in San Francisco with her husband Joel, and their dog, (the Supervisor) Olive.
About Synthesis CX Consulting:
Based in San Francisco, Synthesis CX Consulting specializes in client experience and management by offering online classes and personalized consulting services. Synthesis CX Consulting helps businesses and practitioners achieve excellence and confidence through truly individualized, focused programs.
Purchase on Amazon: https://amzn.to/
Synthesis CX Consulting: https://synthesiscx.com/
Media Contact
Jill Jodar
info@synthesiscx.com
End
