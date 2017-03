TP Mechanical Announces Next Apprenticeship Class

Spread the Word

-- TP Mechanical is accepting apprenticeship candidate applications for two weeks in April to join our mechanical services contracting team and receive four years of blended in-class instruction and on-site job training.All apprentices receive 8,000 on-the-job training hours and 576 hours of classroom learning from experienced instructors in areas such as plumbing/pipefitting, fire protection and welding.TP Mechanical is looking for apprentices who have a strong work ethic, a great attitude and a willingness to learn. We are excited to provide the following apprenticeship programs at three of our locations:Plumbing/PipefittingFire ProtectionSheet MetalPlumbing/Pipefitting"Our team wants apprentices who are hardworking, love what they do and ready to improve," says TP Mechanical Chief Operating Officer Tim Hoover. "With our top-notch instructors and on-the-job opportunities, we expect apprentices to become leaders for us."TP Mechanical is accepting applications for two weeks: Monday, April 17 through Friday, April 28, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in our Columbus, Cincinnati and Lexington offices. Candidates should bring a copy of their high school diploma, their GED or a letter from their school with expected graduation date.Visit http://www.tpmechanical.com/ apprenticeship- program-detail/ As one of the leading providers of mechanical contracting, service and fabrication in the Midwest, TP Mechanical services the Cincinnati, Dayton, Columbus, Lexington and Indianapolis markets. TP Mechanical delivers end-to-end solutions to our customers, from pre-construction expertise through contracting and fabrication to service and maintenance for piping, plumbing, HVAC/R and fire protection. We do this as a relationship-focused organization that leverages six decades of experience providing innovative solutions with excellence that drive down costs, enhance safety, increase value and deliver speed to occupancy.