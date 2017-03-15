News By Tag
TP Mechanical Announces Next Apprenticeship Class
All apprentices receive 8,000 on-the-job training hours and 576 hours of classroom learning from experienced instructors in areas such as plumbing/pipefitting, fire protection and welding.
TP Mechanical is looking for apprentices who have a strong work ethic, a great attitude and a willingness to learn. We are excited to provide the following apprenticeship programs at three of our locations:
Columbus and Cincinnati
Plumbing/Pipefitting
Fire Protection
Sheet Metal
Lexington
Plumbing/Pipefitting
"Our team wants apprentices who are hardworking, love what they do and ready to improve," says TP Mechanical Chief Operating Officer Tim Hoover. "With our top-notch instructors and on-the-job opportunities, we expect apprentices to become leaders for us."
TP Mechanical is accepting applications for two weeks: Monday, April 17 through Friday, April 28, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in our Columbus, Cincinnati and Lexington offices. Candidates should bring a copy of their high school diploma, their GED or a letter from their school with expected graduation date.
About TP Mechanical
As one of the leading providers of mechanical contracting, service and fabrication in the Midwest, TP Mechanical services the Cincinnati, Dayton, Columbus, Lexington and Indianapolis markets. TP Mechanical delivers end-to-end solutions to our customers, from pre-construction expertise through contracting and fabrication to service and maintenance for piping, plumbing, HVAC/R and fire protection. We do this as a relationship-
Contact
Elizabeth Creehan
The Deciding Factor
***@decidingfactor.us
