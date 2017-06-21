News By Tag
Holistic RN, Sharon Buller, Contributes a Chapter to a New Anthology
In a story titled, "Found a Way," Sharon shares the story about visiting her stepfather-in-
Sharon says, "I felt so very amazing to know that I was able to hold space for his release and help him move through his transition peacefully. Energy healing has saved my life personally. Currently, with my RN license, I work with special needs individuals in their homes, writing up their assessments, protocols, and education and then training around the protocols I write. I am able to utilize my intuition and to hold the space for the families and my clients."
Sharon Buller received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Linfield College in 1994. Over the next four years, her career expanded from the hospital and clinics into the Public Health arena. In 1998, Sharon began her own business as an RN Consultant and expanded in 2002. She returned to Linfield as an Adjunct Clinical Instructor for three years. She continues her business, Aloha Holistic Wellness, today. The truth of Energy Medicine, drew Sharon in, after being introduced to it while attending Linfield. Studying Dr. Bruce Lipton, The Biology of Belief, opened that truth completely in her world. Over the years, she has been drawn to and studied many modalities; beginning with Quantum Touch, Body Talk, Body Talk Access, Access Consciousness, Access Consciousness BARs, Crystals and Chakra Healing, Donna Eden's Energy Medicine, and Matrix Energetics. Sharon is a Psych-K Coach, a MBTI Certified Coach, and Energy Medicine Life Coach. She utilizes tools that support the body healing itself such as Sound Vitality, Crystal bowls, trinfinity8, Redox Signaling Molecules, Bemer, flower essences, and oils.
Sharon has three beautiful grown children and a kitty who adopted her two years ago, just as her seventeen-year-
Compiled by Authentic Messengers and Anita Stewart, RN, edited by Allison Saia, and published by Positive Media Press, Nurse SPARKS is filled with the stories of nurses from across the nation. Stories that reveal what it feels like to be working in a field that takes all of your heart and soul on a daily basis. A career that sometimes takes one to their knees, sends one home crying, exhausted, and spent of all energy. Or one that uplifts, opens the heart, inspires and illuminates.
To learn more about Sharon and Nurse SPARKS, go to: https://authenticmessengers.com/
