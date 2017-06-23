News By Tag
'Detached' gets a new game mode! Get yourself a gift and grab the game during the Steam Summer Sale!
Detached just got better with the newest update featuring Eagle Eye View, which gives players greater freedom while exploring space. The game, including all the new features, is available for a special price during the Steam Summer Sale.
Detached just got more approachable for all those who were afraid of its intense VR experience – all thanks to the new Eagle Eye View mode. You don't need a cast-iron stomach anymore to enjoy Detached and feel like a real astronaut! The newest update is available now on Steam and the Oculus Store. People buying through Steam can also get their copy with a 20% discount – the Steam Summer Sale is in full force! Hurry up though, as the sale ends on July 5th.
The Eagle Eye View mode smooths the extreme VR experience in Detached by narrowing the player's field of view during forward movement, acceleration, and rotation. This new feature helps increase resistance to the intense outer space experience without limiting the feeling of being deeply immersed in a VR space simulator.
Here's what newest update has to offer:
Major
Eagle Eye View mode
Added Chinese localization
Modified single player map Rendezvous
Minor:
Fixed localization issues
Minor bugfixes
About Detached
There's no other VR game that offers such exceptionally dynamic gameplay. The unlimited omnidirectional movement in space promises an unforgettable experience. Challenge a friend to Detached's PvP mode and have fun outsmarting them! This variation on the popular capture-the-
The extremely atmospheric environment allows you to experience the intense immersive feeling that comes with VR devices, giving you extraordinary sensations. On top of that, players using the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift can count on full controller support, further enhancing the gameplay experience.
The end of the month is the perfect opportunity to get the game at a discount during the Steam Summer Sale. Until July 5th, the game is available at 20% off – just $19.99. Embark on solitary space exploration, or challenge your friends in exciting PvP mode.
Claim your discount for Detached now – visit the game's Steam page (http://store.steampowered.com/
To learn more about the game, follow the social media profiles on Twitter (https://twitter.com/
About Anshar Studios
Anshar Studios was founded by City Interactive Games veterans, a company known for titles such as Sniper 1 & 2, and Lords of the Fallen. Today the team consists of 20 video game development specialists who have up to 10 years of experience in every major video game development field: design, art, programming, and production coordination. Together they have worked on 23 commercial titles released on 7 different platforms and utilized 5 different technologies. http://ansharstudios.com/
Page Updated Last on: Jun 23, 2017