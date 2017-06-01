News By Tag
Thousands of players around the world! Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs receives glowing reviews
Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs officially launched on May 18th and quickly caught the attention of RPG fans. It continues to receive great feedback from the community that helped create it, as well as video game critics big and small!
Since the big launch on May 18th, Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs has been played by thousands of players across the PC world, with some clocking over 70 hours in-game to date! Klabater and Pixelated Milk are grateful for all the support during the development process and most of all for the faith the community has put in their game!
Most opinions and reviews praise the well-rounded, humorous dialogues, orchestral music, charismatic voice acting, polished graphics, and VERY challenging turn-based battles.
WATCH THE ACCOLADES TRAILER HERE (https://youtu.be/
We're sure you'll enjoy your time with Regalia – even Steam users can't help but praise the game for delivering on its promise:
"Regalia is a game that just oozes with surprisingly high production values, art, voice acting and music (Fully orchestrated!)"
"It is wonderful game. Interesting characters, the drawing plot, anecdotes, jokes and other things. I also like mechanics. Building the city, adventures in the form stories from the book, relations with figures." – 0BerserkerL
"I really can't recommend this game enough. For me it's like the best parts of all my favorite RPGs combined." – bennyr
However, this is just the beginning of a long journey – the studio is still working on delivering more updates to the game. Here are a few quotes about Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs from the English-speaking media:
"[…] an addictively fun gaming experience."
"Once you get into it, it's super f***ing fun!" – Jesse Cox (https://youtu.be/
"[…] one of my favorite games of 2017." – Geeks Under Grace, 8.5/10
"I can't help but gush." – DVS Gaming (https://dvsgaming.org/
"That game is so funny! The writing is fantastic!" – PressHeartToContinue (https://youtu.be/
"[…] tribute to JRPGs in the best possible way." – WCCF Tech, 8.0/10
"I forgot to eat and feed my cat while playing." – Gamenews+ (http://gamenewsplus.net/
"I pretty much dig it." – TotalBiscuit, The Cynical Brit (https://youtu.be/
The digital version of Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs is available on Steam for €22.99/$24.99 (http://store.steampowered.com/
● A 36-page artbook (19 x 13.4 cm)
● A digital version of the codex containing information about the fantastical world of Ascalia and its history
● A map of the kingdom (67 x 38 cm)
● Two papercraft models for more creative players
ABOUT REGALIA: OF MEN AND MONARCHS
In Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs you will explore a fairytale world, experience a story full of twists and turns, and learn how to rule a kingdom. Take part in turn-based combat against a wide range of monsters and bandits, but remember that you'll need to use strategic thinking to ensure the prosperity of your land. You'll travel through six different regions packed full of missions, with over 30 hours of playtime in total. Meet companions, make friends, and forge enduring relationships – it is certain to pay off.
The kingdom of Ascalia needs your help. Not only is the royal vault empty, but it seems the rest of the city is… well, in ruin. To bring glory back to your family's name, you'll have to work hard, use diplomacy, and run the city like a true ruler!
FEATURES:
● Robust turn-based combat full of challenges
● 6 different regions to explore, each filled with battles, adventures, bosses, and more!
● More than 20 unique characters to meet, recruit, and befriend. Foster relationships and create the ultimate team of misfits!
● Everything you need to be a successful king: town management, diplomacy, expeditions, and more
● A light-hearted story with tons of humor and a fair amount of epicness
● Over 30 hours of gameplay
● Huge replayability factor: You won't discover all the content in just one playthrough
● Craft powerful new weapons
● Beautiful graphics with hand-drawn 2D backgrounds
● Orchestral soundtrack composed by Game Audio Factory, known for their work on Furi, Endless Legend, and Endless Space
● Professional English voice acting
● Samurai dwarves!
Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs is available now on Windows, OS X, and Linux. The game can be purchased on Steam and on Amazon.
More information about the game can be found on the official website (https://www.regaliagame.com)
About Pixelated Milk
Pixelated Milk is a young, independent studio from Warsaw, Poland. Thanks to a successful Kickstarter campaign which raised over $90,000, the team is now focusing on their dream RPG, Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs. https://www.regaliagame.com/
About Klabater
Klabater is an indie video games publisher and distributor. Created by CDP, itself formerly part of the world-renowned CD Projekt, Klabater is looking for interesting projects to invest in and promote on the global market. http://klabater.com/
