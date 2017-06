Thousands of players around the world! Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs receives glowing reviews

Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs officially launched on May 18th and quickly caught the attention of RPG fans. It continues to receive great feedback from the community that helped create it, as well as video game critics big and small!

Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs

--started off as another promising Kickstarter project. It raised over $90,000 and is the very first game developed by Pixelated Milk, a team of young fans of games such asand. The game's recent reviews prove it fully delivers on its promise with a high level of polish and care, ashas met with much positive reception from both critics and gamers alike!Since the big launch on May 18th,has been played by thousands of players across the PC world, with some clocking over 70 hours in-game to date! Klabater and Pixelated Milk are grateful for all the support during the development process and most of all for the faith the community has put in their game!Most opinions and reviews praise the well-rounded, humorous dialogues, orchestral music, charismatic voice acting, polished graphics, and VERY challenging turn-based battles.WATCH THE ACCOLADES TRAILER HERE ( https://youtu.be/ ZhJSZ72JEUA We're sure you'll enjoy your time with– even Steam users can't help but praise the game for delivering on its promise:Regalia– Ryuneko Meowtoi– 0BerserkerL– bennyrHowever, this is just the beginning of a long journey – the studio is still working on delivering more updates to the game. Here are a few quotes aboutfrom the English-speaking media:– Bago Games ( http://www.bagogames.com/ regalia-men- monarchs-review- kick... ),Jesse Cox (https://youtu.be/1CZdhaX9rq8?t=1h21m5s)Geeks Under Grace,– DVS Gaming (https://dvsgaming.org/regalia-of-men-and-monarchs-review/),– PressHeartToContinue (https://youtu.be/dONo68jd6DI?t=10m48s)– WCCF Tech,– Gamenews+ (http://gamenewsplus.net/regalia-of-men-and-monarchs-review/),– TotalBiscuit, The Cynical Brit (https://youtu.be/dONo68jd6DI?t=12m50s)The digital version of Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs is available on Steam for €22.99/$24.99 (http://store.steampowered.com/app/464150/Regalia_Of_Men_and_Monarchs/). On top of that, Klabater has prepared a special edition of the game packed in a custom-made box. It will be available on Amazon for €25.99 (https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B06XGXRT5F/). You'll find a couple of pretty cool gadgets inside:● A 36-page artbook (19 x 13.4 cm)● A digital version of the codex containing information about the fantastical world of Ascalia and its history● A map of the kingdom (67 x 38 cm)● Two papercraft models for more creative playersABOUT REGALIA: OF MEN AND MONARCHSInyou will explore a fairytale world, experience a story full of twists and turns, and learn how to rule a kingdom. Take part in turn-based combat against a wide range of monsters and bandits, but remember that you'll need to use strategic thinking to ensure the prosperity of your land. You'll travel through six different regions packed full of missions, with over 30 hours of playtime in total. Meet companions, make friends, and forge enduring relationships – it is certain to pay off.The kingdom of Ascalia needs your help. Not only is the royal vault empty, but it seems the rest of the city is… well, in ruin. To bring glory back to your family's name, you'll have to work hard, use diplomacy, and run the city like a true ruler!FEATURES:● Robust turn-based combat full of challenges● 6 different regions to explore, each filled with battles, adventures, bosses, and more!● More than 20 unique characters to meet, recruit, and befriend. Foster relationships and create the ultimate team of misfits!● Everything you need to be a successful king: town management, diplomacy, expeditions, and more● A light-hearted story with tons of humor and a fair amount of epicness● Over 30 hours of gameplay● Huge replayability factor: You won't discover all the content in just one playthrough● Craft powerful new weapons● Beautiful graphics with hand-drawn 2D backgrounds● Orchestral soundtrack composed by Game Audio Factory, known for their work on, and● Professional English voice acting● Samurai dwarves!is available now on Windows, OS X, and Linux. The game can be purchased on Steam and on Amazon.More information about the game can be found on the official website (https://www.regaliagame.com), and on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/regaliagamepl/)and Twitter (https://twitter.com/regaliagame?lang=en).Pixelated Milk is a young, independent studio from Warsaw, Poland. Thanks to a successful Kickstarter campaign which raised over $90,000, the team is now focusing on their dream RPG,. https://www.regaliagame.com/Klabater is an indie video games publisher and distributor. Created by CDP, itself formerly part of the world-renowned CD Projekt, Klabater is looking for interesting projects to invest in and promote on the global market. http://klabater.com/