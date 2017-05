Fly in a world of colorful tiles! Flight Color releases tomorrow for free on iOS and Android

LabLike is happy to announce that their beautifully designed, colorful title with a minimalistic flavor is releasing on June 1st on the App Store and Google Play! Watch the launch trailer and prepare for the ultimate test of your reflexes!

--You can finally get your hands on the newest title by LabLike, creators of Magic Flute by Mozart and Mr.io –releases tomorrow!Slide into a simple, charming universe of colorful tiles!is an endless arcade game in which you have to keep flying along a particular color. Sounds easy? Well, sorry to break it to you, but it's not!requires a lot of skill and patience. Prove that you are one of the few who can achieve the highest scores. The goal is simple – collect as many colorful tiles as possible. How long will you be able to fly?Control your plane with difficult-to-master one-tap steering. Customize the board's appearance by choosing from several aircraft types and various color palettes – the main color along which you have to fly can change, so you always have to be on your guard. Collect coins, unlock another palettes and aircrafts, and watch out for color changes. See for yourself if you have enough dexterity to fly the ship, cause it keeps on getting faster and faster...Get your own copy on June 1st on Google Play: ( http://bit.ly/ FlightColor_ GP ) and on the App Store: ( http://bit.ly/ FlightColor ).WATCH THE LAUNCH TRAILER HERE (https://youtu.be/xKFiK3gXfss)· Beautiful, minimalistic graphic design that relaxes your senses· Easy to play, hard to master! Try out your skills in endless flight· Master the artistry of flight. How far will you be able to make it?· Multiple color themes – choose the one you love most· Various aircraft models to unlock… if you have enough skills, that is· Simple yet powerful one-tap controls that require some serious abilitiesPlayon iOS and Android! Find the game on Google Play and on iTunes – play for free! For more information, visit the official website (http://lablike.net/flight-color/), and Twitter (https://twitter.com/lablikegames?lang=en), and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/lablikegames/)LabLike is a place where art meets technology. A lab where we mix the unmixable to reveal innovative mobile and gaming experiences. http://lablike.net/