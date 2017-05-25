News By Tag
Fly in a world of colorful tiles! Flight Color releases tomorrow for free on iOS and Android
LabLike is happy to announce that their beautifully designed, colorful title with a minimalistic flavor is releasing on June 1st on the App Store and Google Play! Watch the launch trailer and prepare for the ultimate test of your reflexes!
You can finally get your hands on the newest title by LabLike, creators of Magic Flute by Mozart and Mr.io – Flight Color releases tomorrow!
Easy to play, hard to master
Slide into a simple, charming universe of colorful tiles! Flight Color is an endless arcade game in which you have to keep flying along a particular color. Sounds easy? Well, sorry to break it to you, but it's not! Flight Color requires a lot of skill and patience. Prove that you are one of the few who can achieve the highest scores. The goal is simple – collect as many colorful tiles as possible. How long will you be able to fly?
Control your plane with difficult-to-
Get your own copy on June 1st on Google Play:
WATCH THE LAUNCH TRAILER HERE
FLIGHT COLOR – MAIN FEATURES:
· Beautiful, minimalistic graphic design that relaxes your senses
· Easy to play, hard to master! Try out your skills in endless flight
· Master the artistry of flight. How far will you be able to make it?
· Multiple color themes – choose the one you love most
· Various aircraft models to unlock… if you have enough skills, that is
· Simple yet powerful one-tap controls that require some serious abilities
Play Flight Color on iOS and Android! Find the game on Google Play and on iTunes – play for free! For more information, visit the official website (http://lablike.net/
About LabLike
LabLike is a place where art meets technology. A lab where we mix the unmixable to reveal innovative mobile and gaming experiences. http://lablike.net/
