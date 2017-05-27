 
Kholat's pre-orders start today on the Xbox Store!

A year after the PS4 launch, Kholat marks June 9th as its premiere for Xbox One owners. IMGN.PRO, the game's developer and global publisher, has prepared a treat for players – the game is now available for pre-order on the Xbox Store!
 
 
Kholat
Kholat
 
BIELSKO-BIAłA, Poland - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- The story told in Kholat is based on real-life events that took place on the Diatlov Pass over 58 years ago. The game – until now present only on PC and PS4 – will finally debut on Xbox One on June 9th. If you don't want to miss it, pre-order the game today!

The Xbox One launch of Kholat is getting closer with each day, and IMGN.PRO has prepared a treat for all Microsoft's current-gen console owners! The game is now available for pre-order at 19.99 USD!
Kholat is a FPP storytelling / experience game with horror elements developed by independent studio IMGN.PRO and inspired by the true events of the "Dyatlov Pass incident", which took the lives of nine Russian students who went on an expedition in the northern Ural Mountains. The team never reached its goal and the entire crew died in strange circumstances that have yet to be explained. The mystery has given rise to many theories and much speculation. In Kholat, gamers follow their own path, gradually sinking into the hostile environment. There is only one objective – to find out what happened. Everything is tied together by the fantastic narration by Sean Bean.

KHOLAT – MAIN FEATURES:

·         Beautiful high-quality graphics fueled by Unreal Engine 4

·         Fantastic narration by Sean Bean

·         Atmospheric soundtrack by Arkadiusz Reikowski, empowering the sense of mystery

·         Open world full of danger and unexplained secrets

·         Non-linear gameplay focused on exploration and discovering the story

·         Additional side missions which give added depth to the story

·         Navigation using a map and compass

·         Unsettling story based on actual events from over 58 years ago

Kholat originally released on June 10th, 2015 on PC. On March 8th, 2016 the game launched on PS4, and it will be available on Xbox One on June 9th. The game has been brought to Xbox One in cooperation with BlitWorks (http://blitworks.com/home/). To learn more, visit Kholat's profile page on the Xbox Store (https://www.microsoft.com/store/p/kholat/bs2p4jmznpvt).

More information about the game can be found on the official website (http://kholat.com/), and on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/Kholat/) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/kholatgame?lang=pl).

About IMGN.PRO

IMGN.PRO is a global publisher and developer of video games, with its headquarters in Bielsko-Biała, Poland. The team consists of highly qualified experts with over a decade of experience in the gaming industry. http://www.imgn.pro/

