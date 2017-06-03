 
Kholat is finally out on Xbox One – watch the thrilling launch trailer!

Solve the secrets hidden in the darkness. Kholat is available on PC, PS4, and now also on Xbox One – IMGN.PRO unveils the brand-new trailer!
 
 
Kholat
Kholat
 
BIELSKO-BIAłA, Poland - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Global publisher and developer IMGN.PRO is releasing the game on Microsoft's console! Begin your journey through the unsettling Ural Mountains, this time on Xbox One. Discover the secrets behind the Dyatlov Pass incident, which happened over 58 years ago. Inspired by a true story, Kholat gives you an opportunity to experience the most dreadful and chilling story you could imagine. The game is now available for all Xbox One owners who are ready to face the danger and delve into an unforgettable, unsolved mystery.

A terrifying adventure awaits the bravest Xbox One players! Kholat is finally available on Xbox One – you can purchase the game on the Xbox Store for $19.99.

Kholat is a FPP storytelling / experience game with horror elements developed by independent studio IMGN.PRO and inspired by the true events of the "Dyatlov Pass incident", which took the lives of nine Russian students who went on an expedition in the northern Ural Mountains. The team never reached its goal and the entire crew died in strange circumstances that have yet to be explained. The mystery has given rise to many theories and much speculation. In Kholat, gamers follow their own path, gradually sinking into the hostile environment. There is only one objective – to find out what happened. Everything is tied together by the fantastic narration by Sean Bean.

For more information, visit the official product page: https://www.microsoft.com/store/p/kholat/bs2p4jmznpvt.

WATCH THE LAUNCH TRAILER HERE (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BsPA2HzMQ8s)



KHOLAT – MAIN FEATURES:

·         Beautiful high-quality graphics fueled by Unreal Engine 4

·         Fantastic narration by Sean Bean

·         Atmospheric soundtrack by Arkadiusz Reikowski, empowering the sense of mystery

·         Open world full of danger and unexplained secrets

·         Non-linear gameplay focused on exploration and discovering the story

·         Additional side missions which give added depth to the story

·         Navigation using a map and compass

·         Unsettling story based on actual events from over 58 years ago

Kholat originally released on June 10th, 2015 on PC. On March 8th, 2016 the game launched on PS4, and now it's also available on Xbox One. The game has been ported to Xbox One in cooperation with BlitWorks (http://blitworks.com/home/).

More information about the game can be found on the official website (http://kholat.com/), and on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/Kholat/) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/kholatgame?lang=pl).

About IMGN.PRO

IMGN.PRO is a global publisher and developer of video games, with its headquarters in Bielsko-Biała, Poland. The team consists of highly qualified experts with over a decade of experience in the gaming industry. http://www.imgn.pro/

