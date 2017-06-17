Clavax is in high spirits to see itself in the Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies

This post is published to showcase a marked augmentation in the ranking of Clavax Technologies in IT Firms' Top Mobile Ap`p Development Companies 2017 List.

-- With great excitement and perpetual delight, Clavax announces it's featuring in Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies in the latest listing by IT Firms. From Rank #19 in 2016, Clavax has nailed it with a huge jump to Rank#10 in 2017 and portrayed itself again as a consistent winner in the industry.Being a reliable provider of surplus IT services and solutions, Clavax is embarking as the most trusted technology partner of reckoned organizations and enterprises from numerous verticals. IT Firms does an annual analysis on competition-ridden B2B market, based upon some substantial parameters including, number of certified developers (their experience and expertise), client retention rate, number of successful projects delivered, project communication strategy, project management tools, client satisfaction, testing quality, and cost and time estimation strategies. After getting over each of these criterion, the competent companies are listed amongst the Top Mobile App Development Companies per their corresponding scores. Though the list keeps on updating every few months with new players impending in the market, making the competition even more vigorous.Clavax is constantly escalating as an IT service provider, and has marked its name amongst the most dependable competent companies by extending its service suite to a bunch of futuristic services and solutions that embraces Big Data Analytics, Advanced Cyber Security, Cutting-Edge Quality Assurance, Intelligent Marketing Automation, Smart Mobility Solutions, and Hi-tech IoT." said Deepak Tomar, CTO, Clavax.Instigated in 2011, Clavax is a group of IT prodigies and experts, zealous to illustrate its expertise in the industry. Headquartered in San Jose, USA, Clavax has also acquired a gigantic presence across Australia.With a sheer understanding of the latest business model requisites, we keep ahead with the modest industry trends. We've an exceptional service suite that includes an excellent intermingling of up-to-date IT services such as Advanced IoT, Resilient Quality Assurance, Intelligent Marketing Automation, Progressive Big Data Analytics, Robust Cyber Security, Enterprise Mobility and the list continues.We strongly believe that behind the 200% business growth we've attained in past two years, it is the collective effort of our 200+ skilled employees. With this acquisition in the industry, every 3 out of 4 customers choose us as their long term project partners.