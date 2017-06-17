News By Tag
Clavax is in high spirits to see itself in the Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies
This post is published to showcase a marked augmentation in the ranking of Clavax Technologies in IT Firms' Top Mobile Ap`p Development Companies 2017 List.
Being a reliable provider of surplus IT services and solutions, Clavax is embarking as the most trusted technology partner of reckoned organizations and enterprises from numerous verticals. IT Firms does an annual analysis on competition-
Clavax is constantly escalating as an IT service provider, and has marked its name amongst the most dependable competent companies by extending its service suite to a bunch of futuristic services and solutions that embraces Big Data Analytics, Advanced Cyber Security, Cutting-Edge Quality Assurance, Intelligent Marketing Automation, Smart Mobility Solutions, and Hi-tech IoT.
"I extend my wishes to all Clavaxians who did a collective hard work to make Clavax proud today. It feels good when your endeavors get acquainted in some way or the other, and being listed as one of the Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies is no less than an honor, it is going to influence us to keep our spirits up for further and greater success." said Deepak Tomar, CTO, Clavax.
About Clavax Technologies:
Instigated in 2011, Clavax is a group of IT prodigies and experts, zealous to illustrate its expertise in the industry. Headquartered in San Jose, USA, Clavax has also acquired a gigantic presence across Australia.
With a sheer understanding of the latest business model requisites, we keep ahead with the modest industry trends. We've an exceptional service suite that includes an excellent intermingling of up-to-date IT services such as Advanced IoT, Resilient Quality Assurance, Intelligent Marketing Automation, Progressive Big Data Analytics, Robust Cyber Security, Enterprise Mobility and the list continues.
We strongly believe that behind the 200% business growth we've attained in past two years, it is the collective effort of our 200+ skilled employees. With this acquisition in the industry, every 3 out of 4 customers choose us as their long term project partners.
We are confident about transforming the digital world into intelligent digital world!
To know more about Clavax Technologies, get in touch with us at info@clavax.com or visit us at http://www.clavax.com/
