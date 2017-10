IT Head of Clavax Technologies took part in the International Kentico Roadshow 2017

The handout is released to spread out the word regarding the participation of our IT Head of Clavax technologies, Sweta Gupta in the international Kentico Roadshow which was held in Denver, USA

End

-- Clavax, the renowned mobile and web app development firm proudly announce its participation in one of the largest Kentico Roadshow events. The event is conducted every year and is organized to showcase the latest news, product updates and other insights from the Kentico world. The main agenda to visit Kentico Roadshow was to enhance the learning on Kentico EMS and Kentico Cloud.Clavax and its team believe that participating in these events is beneficial for a greater technical understanding of how these platforms will work together, things to consider which platform is viable for our projects and what benefits we can bring to our business.Kentico's new offerings allow enterprises to focus on fostering great digital experiences for their clients. It provides a complete platform in the multi-talent SaaS model which avoids the technical challenges associated with content management system including security and upgrades. The emergence of wcj these technologies not only make businesses more productive but also deliver exceptional customer experiences.Sweta Gupta, IT head of Clavax technologies stated the following in the event: "" She also enjoyed a great interaction with Kentico's CEO Petr Palas.Clavax is a leading web and mobile app development company headquartered in San Jose, California. We are a Kentico Gold certified partner and has a proficient team of in-house Kentico developers. Also, we offer special Kentico project discounts for developing your website using Kentico CMS solutions.For any further details or queries, contact us at info@clavax.com