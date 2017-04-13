News By Tag
Clavax Concludes Successful Participation in HKTDC International ICT Expo 2017
The motive behind this PR is to share information about the successful participation of Clavax in the Asia's largest International ICT Expo that was held in Hong Kong.
The Team of Clavax believes that it was indeed a great opportunity to be a part of the Exhibition where more than 94000 buyers attended from 138 countries & locations across the globe. The presence of Clavax in the ICT Expo enabled several global technology firms to build business relationships with new contracts and partnerships. Through this grand platform, Clavax group could showcase their innovative technology solutions to several business enthusiasts and partners who were attending the event.
Deepak Tomar, the Chief Technology Officer of the Clavax who was present in the Expo stated the following: "It gives us an immense pleasure to exhibit in the Asia's most influential IT platform that has given us a chance to interact with the key people in the industry and expand new business opportunities. After exhibiting for the first time in such a great Expo, we got an opportunity to meet a huge target audience under the same roof and held talks with many of them for business collaboration. During these four days in the Expo, several customers from Hong Kong, China, Italy and other places had shown interest towards us and our smart solutions. We thank the organizers of the event and those who have shown interest in interacting with us. We look forward to joining hands for further business opportunities in near future."
To avail a variety of our smart technology solutions, contact us at info@clavax.com.
About Clavax
Clavax is a leading IT company that has expertise in delivering scalable and cost-effective IoT, mobility, Big Data, Mobile & Web app development services designed for both small & mid-scale businesses. With highly-skilled developers and professionals, it has acquired the latest technology trends that are now serving millions of happy clients worldwide with several solutions. Developed in the year 2011, Clavax has its presence in California, Australia, and India as well.
