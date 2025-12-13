News By Tag
Ignite ATL Inc. Opens Creative Hub in Historic Blandtown Atlanta
A transformative moment for youth, community identity, and creative placemaking on the Westside BeltLine, in the West Midtown Creative Corridor
By: Ignite ATL Inc.
With this launch, Ignite ATL Inc. embraces its role as a catalyst for youth empowerment, creative workforce development, cultural preservation, and neighborhood revitalization throughout the Westside BeltLine Creative Corridor.
A Historic Location with Deep Roots in Blandtown
Ignite ATL Inc. NextGen Lab is located in the heart of Blandtown, one of Atlanta's earliest Black-founded working-class communities. Once home to factories, small Black-owned businesses, and industrial work sites, Blandtown suffered decades of rezoning, displacement, and erasure that threatened its cultural identity.
Today, the area is undergoing rapid redevelopment but Ignite ATL is intentionally stepping in to preserve the community's creative soul. By situating youth programming at this historically significant address, Ignite ATL ensures that young people remain visible, valued, and integral to the neighborhood's future.
The intersection of Ellsworth Industrial and the Westside BeltLine Trail has emerged as a cultural gateway, an ideal location for a creative hub focused on innovation, technology, music, arts education, and youth-driven placemaking.
Ignite ATL's NextGen Lab is a multidisciplinary center of excellence where young creatives can access real training, internships, mentorship, and professional opportunities like creative residencies.
This is Atlanta's newest youth ecosystem model, connecting teens and young adults to pathways in music, entertainment, tech, art, robotics, gaming, culinary arts, and media.
"Ignite ATL Inc. meets youth at the intersection of creativity, workforce development, and cultural identity," says Founder and CEO Kandis Knight.
"Opening Ignite's NextGen Lab in Blandtown ensures that the youth of Atlanta, especially Westside youth, have direct access to the industries shaping our city's future. We are right at the gateway to help and support our amazing young creatives."
The Blandtown Youth Art Exhibit: "REBIRTH" | Call for Art
Ignite ATL's launch is accompanied by the Blandtown Youth Art Exhibit, a powerful creative showcase of uplifting stories of transformation, heritage, and renewal. The exhibit will be held inside Ignite's NextGen Lab.
SUBMISSIONS:
January 5 - February 5
Ages: 10–25
Theme: REBIRTH
The exhibit invites young artists to explore the theme "REBIRTH" as it relates to:
The Ignite ATL's NextGen Lab is a modern-day community arts anchor that is firmly rooted in history, built to ignite the future.
For Submissions, Media, or Vendor Inquiries:
Email: blandtownart@
Also please follow Instagram: @igniteatl
Media Contact
Ignite ATL Inc.
Kandis knight
kandis@ignitetreehouse.org
