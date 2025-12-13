Ignite ATL Inc. Opens Creative Hub in Historic Blandtown Atlanta

A transformative moment for youth, community identity, and creative placemaking on the Westside BeltLine, in the West Midtown Creative Corridor

Ignite ATL Inc.

Kandis knight

kandis@ignitetreehouse.org

-- — Ignite ATL Inc. proudly announces the grand launch of the Ignite ATL Inc.'s NextGen Lab, a groundbreaking youth innovation and arts facility located at the intersection of Ellsworth Industrial and the Westside BeltLine Trail. This milestone coincides with the official Call for Art for the Blandtown Youth Art Exhibit: "REBIRTH," a community-rooted showcase celebrating artistic expression, cultural identity, and the future of Atlanta's Westside.With this launch, Ignite ATL Inc. embraces its role as a catalyst for youth empowerment, creative workforce development, cultural preservation, and neighborhood revitalization throughout the Westside BeltLine Creative Corridor.Ignite ATL Inc. NextGen Lab is located in the heart of Blandtown, one of Atlanta's earliest Black-founded working-class communities. Once home to factories, small Black-owned businesses, and industrial work sites, Blandtown suffered decades of rezoning, displacement, and erasure that threatened its cultural identity.Today, the area is undergoing rapid redevelopment but Ignite ATL is intentionally stepping in to preserve the community's creative soul. By situating youth programming at this historically significant address, Ignite ATL ensures that young people remain visible, valued, and integral to the neighborhood's future.The intersection ofhas emerged as a cultural gateway, an ideal location for a creative hub focused on innovation, technology, music, arts education, and youth-driven placemaking.Ignite ATL's NextGen Lab is awhere young creatives can access real training, internships, mentorship, and professional opportunities like creative residencies.This is, connecting teens and young adults to pathways in music, entertainment, tech, art, robotics, gaming, culinary arts, and media."Ignite ATL Inc. meets youth at the intersection of creativity, workforce development, and cultural identity," says Founder and CEO Kandis Knight."Opening Ignite's NextGen Lab in Blandtown ensures that the youth of Atlanta, especially Westside youth, have direct access to the industries shaping our city's future. We are right at the gateway to help and support our amazing young creatives."Ignite ATL's launch is accompanied by the, a powerful creative showcase of uplifting stories of transformation, heritage, and renewal. The exhibit will be held inside Ignite's NextGen Lab.10–25The exhibit invites young artists to explore the themeas it relates to:This exhibit is a platform for young creators to share their voice, uplift the community, and participate in the artistic revival of the Westside.The Ignite ATL's NextGen Lab is a modern-day community arts anchor that is firmly rooted in history, built to ignite the future.For Submissions, Media, or Vendor Inquiries:Also please follow@igniteatl