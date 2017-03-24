 
Clavax has been Recognized as the Leading IT Solution Provider by Inc

 
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. - March 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Clavax, one of the fastest growing companies best known for delivering efficient web and mobile app development services is honored to announce its presence on the Inc. It is a rewarding privilege for the company to be recognized by such a prestigious brand that works dedicatedly to hunt the talent of successful private businesses.

Inc. is the renowned major business platform where the owners of the innovative companies are being appreciated for their outstanding IT services and commendable work practices. This honor comes in recognition of the teams' efforts in Clavax that strives to offer not just great solutions, but also the highest level of customer service without compromising the quality, cost and on-time delivery.

The following statement has been expressed by Deepak Tomar, Chief Technology Officer of the Clavax regarding the recognition achieved by the company: "It is definitely a proud moment for Clavax that we have been honored in Inc. (http://www.inc.com/profile/clavax) for a wide range of the web and mobile development solutions we deliver for our clients. Apart from team's effort, we believe that our success is the result of trust and faith that our clients & partners have in Clavax's capabilities for delivering services as expected. Developing every project considering the customer's perspective has set us a mindset that has helped us in providing superior results making us different from our competitors."

To discuss more in details about our services, get in touch at info@clavax.com

About Clavax:

Clavax is one of the most illustrious technology firms that has a sharp focus on rebuilding the overall concept of technology solutions in IT sector. With the best-ever services offered to the millions of happy clients worldwide, this Technology partner is also for the robust customer support that is always available for assistance. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in San Jose, California, it has its presence in Australia also.
Source:
Email:***@clavax.com
Posted By:***@clavax.com Email Verified
Click to Share