Clavax has been Recognized as the Leading IT Solution Provider by Inc
Inc. is the renowned major business platform where the owners of the innovative companies are being appreciated for their outstanding IT services and commendable work practices. This honor comes in recognition of the teams' efforts in Clavax that strives to offer not just great solutions, but also the highest level of customer service without compromising the quality, cost and on-time delivery.
The following statement has been expressed by Deepak Tomar, Chief Technology Officer of the Clavax regarding the recognition achieved by the company: "It is definitely a proud moment for Clavax that we have been honored in Inc. (http://www.inc.com/
To discuss more in details about our services, get in touch at info@clavax.com
About Clavax:
Clavax is one of the most illustrious technology firms that has a sharp focus on rebuilding the overall concept of technology solutions in IT sector. With the best-ever services offered to the millions of happy clients worldwide, this Technology partner is also for the robust customer support that is always available for assistance. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in San Jose, California, it has its presence in Australia also.
