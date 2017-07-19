News By Tag
Clavax will be exhibiting at the MWC Americas Event 2017 in San Francisco
This handout has been published to spread the word about the participation of Clavax Technologies in the inaugural MWC Americas event to be held September in San Francisco, US.
With the theme of "The Tech Element", the exhibition of MWC Americas will be hosting a large-scale platform allowing leading players from across the mobile industries to showcase their innovative technologies & services that are shaping the mobile landscape. Clavax is excited to be a part of the event and move a step ahead towards the path of business transformation through the digital advances in the mobile industry.
The Chief Technology Officer of the Clavax, Deepak Tomar stated the following statement: "We believe that taking part in the MWC Americas 2017 will not only provide an ideal platform to expand our business opportunities globally but also in understanding the latest product demonstrations & industry-changing announcements. At Clavax, we focus on delivering world class mobile solutions keeping in mind the new innovations in areas like 5G, IoT & next-generation networks. Through this platform, we aim to showcase our high-quality services & learn how mobile is creating a connected life, transforming individuals & businesses to interact and innovate."
For more information about the upcoming event, visit our website http://www.clavax.com/
About Clavax Technologies:
Clavax Technologies is the leading IT firm based in San Jose, California having expertise in rendering enterprise-level services & transforming ideas into innovative solutions. With the best-ever services offered to the millions of happy clients worldwide, this technology partner is also known for the robust customer support that is always available for any assistance.
