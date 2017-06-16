 
Oddwayinternational Announces Addition Of Sofosbuvir In Their Product List

"Indian Generic Sofosbuvir, Hepatitis Medications by Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited"
 
PALMERSTON NORTH, New Zealand - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Oddway International, pharmaceutical wholesaler, exporter and renowned distributor for its expertise in the industry introduces yet another efficient medication; Spegra manufactured by Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited contains Sofosbuvir in a pack of 28 tablets, in their wide spread of product directory.

Sofosbuvir is an antiviral medication that prevents hepatitis C virus (HCV) from multiplying in your body. Spegra 400mg is used in combination with other medications to treat hepatitis C in adults.

Oddway International declares of more than thirty categories of product catalogues with hundreds of quality products in each category offered at the reasonable price. They take credit in 'quality control' and 'quality assurance' to offer their local and global buyers improved health and wellness with their quality medicine.

About Oddway International

OddwayInternational, is an worldwide wholesale exporter, supplier and distributor of high quality medical products within the years set up in 2010. Since its establishment, it has developed the platform and knows how to participate in and to be an integral part of all major steps of the value chain in offering of generic pharmaceuticals globally. With the vision of providing quality medicines for everyone at the lowest price, we are innovative and cost-effective at all stages. This phase includes research and efforts to provide healthcare for all, improving the overall performance and health of the customer.

For More Information : http://www.oddwayinternational.com

Oddwayinternational
+91-9873336444
***@oddwayinternational.com
Generic Sofosbuvir Tablets, Spegra 400mg Tablets India
Health
Palmerston North - Manawatu-Wanganui - New Zealand
Products
