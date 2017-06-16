News By Tag
Oddwayinternational Announces Addition Of Sofosbuvir In Their Product List
"Indian Generic Sofosbuvir, Hepatitis Medications by Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited"
Sofosbuvir is an antiviral medication that prevents hepatitis C virus (HCV) from multiplying in your body. Spegra 400mg is used in combination with other medications to treat hepatitis C in adults.
Oddway International declares of more than thirty categories of product catalogues with hundreds of quality products in each category offered at the reasonable price. They take credit in 'quality control' and 'quality assurance' to offer their local and global buyers improved health and wellness with their quality medicine.
About Oddway International
OddwayInternational, is an worldwide wholesale exporter, supplier and distributor of high quality medical products within the years set up in 2010. Since its establishment, it has developed the platform and knows how to participate in and to be an integral part of all major steps of the value chain in offering of generic pharmaceuticals globally. With the vision of providing quality medicines for everyone at the lowest price, we are innovative and cost-effective at all stages. This phase includes research and efforts to provide healthcare for all, improving the overall performance and health of the customer.
For More Information : http://www.oddwayinternational.com
Contact
Oddwayinternational
+91-9873336444
***@oddwayinternational.com
