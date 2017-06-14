News By Tag
Longwood Software Marks 20th Year in Business as Provider of Marketing Asset Management Solutions
Innovator in Software-as-a-Service Helps Marketers Increase Productivity and Protect their Brands
Scott Richardson, Longwood Software President and CEO, commented, "This is a significant milestone for our company. For twenty years we have been executing on our mission by expanding and refining our product and helping customers apply it to their marketing challenges. Our flagship offering, RevBase, has become a mission-critical piece of our customers' marketing process and infrastructure. We now serve some of the most respected companies in the world. But what makes us especially proud, and all of our efforts at Longwood Software worthwhile, is that marketers tell us we are a reliable and trusted partner within their marketing infrastructure."
The company's founders, Scott Richardson and Andres Echenique, had a product concept that was simple but unique: a self-service application that would help marketers manage and share their digital files and use a shopping cart for ordering print items. This product, which would become RevBase, differed from most of the other solutions at the time which were client-server tools that let creative departments tag image files with limited metadata.
Just four months after the company was established in June 1997, the company signed its first customer, Kronos of Waltham, which develops and markets a suite of workforce management tools. Kronos remains a loyal customer today.
In 2000, the original product was rewritten to become a hosted, multi-tenant, software-as-
Industry changes over the 20 years of the company's life include the growth of the internet, mobile devices becoming ubiquitous, adoption and acceptance of software-as-
In 2017 and beyond, Richardson foresees three focus areas for the company:
1. Helping customers optimize their marketing and sales support functions at the device level.
2. Delivering additional automation and workflow features to help customers be even more productive and responsive.
3. Capitalizing on the robust activity data within RevBase to help customers identify trends, measure impact, and optimize their marketing/sales program investments.
Richardson concluded, "We keep looking for ways to save our customers time and solve complex, real-world problems for them with RevBase. I'm looking forward to the next phase of the company as we build on our strong foundation and team."
About the RevBase Marketing Asset Management Platform
RevBase is a marketing asset management platform that serves companies in diverse industries. It is a comprehensive solution designed especially for marketers. RevBase offers electronic and print fulfillment capabilities, including a searchable database for marketing assets; a visual shopping cart for collecting items for distribution;
The RevBase platform is mobile-enabled, and is designed for "out of the box" use. It requires no technical training, IT support, or custom development.
About Longwood Software, Inc.
Longwood Software, Inc., (Maynard, MA) is a leading provider of software-as-
Longwood Software, RevBase and ForFile are registered trademarks of Longwood Software.
All other trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respectiveowners.
