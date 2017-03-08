News By Tag
Longwood Software Surveys Reveal Marketers' Major Pain Points and How They View Their Roles
Results Show Most Marketers Are Like a "Swiss Army Knife" Doing It All
Two online surveys were offered by Longwood Software via a business-oriented social networking service. One survey asked marketers to identify the role they play in their current job from a list of five options: Creative Magician, Brand Champion, Control Freak, Swiss Army Knife, and Process Powerhouse. The other survey asked them to choose from a list of "marketing pains" and to check off all that apply.
"The thing that jumped out from reading through these surveys was that most marketers feel they are expected to handle it all," said Scott Richardson, president and CEO of Longwood Software. "Juggling the full range of marketing activities in addition to maintaining vendor relationships and keeping sales happy leads to some major headaches for marketers. That's why companies like ours are focused on solutions that reduce the burden on marketers and eliminate as much job-related pain as we can from their lives."
The majority of the respondents to the marketing role survey chose "Swiss Army Knife of Marketing" as the most accurate description of their role. These are marketers who handle it all – from marketing project management, tradeshows, vendor relationships, data management and more. These marketers often felt inundated with requests for content from sales, and regularly dealt with friction between sales and marketing. They indicated that they would like to find a better way to keep the two groups on the same page and enable sales reps to get the marketing assets they need—without hitting up the marketing team all the time.
The marketing pain survey, not surprisingly, saw a number of boxes being checked off. Those most often selected were:
· You've outgrown your ability to manage thousands of marketing assets.
· Sales reps create marketing materials on their own – and they're off-brand.
· You have poor visibility into which marketing materials are actually being used by sales reps.
· Sales reps want faster and easier access to up-to-date selling materials.
· You need to provide access to marketing materials for users on mobile devices.
· You're interrupted by sales reps who can't find the right marketing materials.
To view the marketing role survey, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/
To view the marketing pain survey, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/
Longwood Software conducted the surveys to better understand marketers' needs today and to ensure that the RevBase platform supports marketers' expressed needs.
About the RevBase Marketing Asset Management Platform
RevBase is a comprehensive software-as-
In addition to a newly-launched RevBase mobile-enabled B2B eCommerce application, a RevBase Print On Demand integration is also available, and includes a configurable shopping cart, a credit card payment connection, and data exchange with the customer's designated print partners.
RevBase is designed for "out of the box" use. It requires no technical training, IT support, or custom development and can be up and running within days. Users can access it on all computer devices, including smartphones and tablets.
About Longwood Software, Inc.
Longwood Software, Inc., (Maynard, MA) is a leading provider of software-as-
Longwood Software, RevBase and ForFile are registered trademarks of Longwood Software. All other trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respectiveowners.
