 
News By Tag
* Marketing Collateral
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Maynard
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
20191817161514


RevBase Helps Assure Literature Compliance in Life Science Companies

New Capability Withdraws Expiring Items and Verifies Receipt of Notices to Field
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Marketing Collateral

Industry:
* Software

Location:
* Maynard - Massachusetts - US

Subject:
* Features

MAYNARD, Mass. - Sept. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Longwood Software, Inc., developers of the RevBase® software-as-a-service (SaaS) marketing asset management (MAM) system (revbase.com) and the ForFile® large file transfer service (forfile.com), has introduced a new asset expiration/withdrawal capability in RevBase that is targeted at industries that must ensure regulatory compliance of their marketing materials. The new feature manages the critical end-of-life process for product marketing materials in compliance-related industries such as pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

"Marketers who need to ensure that product literature is not used beyond each item's specific expiration date can now breathe easier," said Scott Richardson, president and CEO of Longwood Software. "In industries in which compliance is critical, the new RevBase feature eliminates worry about which marketing materials are used in the field, and provides peace of mind that all out-of-date content is properly retired."

An early user of the RevBase asset expiration/withdrawal feature is a leading medical devices company. The company was concerned about how best to communicate from Marketing to the users of promotional assets - the field sales team - when items reach the end-of-life stage. This led the company to explore process improvements across the literature lifecycle. After a review of options, RevBase was selected to establish a better way to communicate with all parties about expiring assets and to ensure that compliance requirements were addressed.

The company now uses RevBase to handle obsolete item notifications, including confirmations of compliance by field sales teams.

The RevBase Asset Expiration/Withdrawal Process

RevBase oversees the entire item expiration/withdrawal process for companies using this feature:

1.      RevBase identifies when a marketing item has reached its expiration date.

2.      On the expiration date, the marketing asset is withdrawn from view in the RevBase system, although it remains in the repository.

3.      RevBase dispatches an email to all relevant users to inform each user of the item's expiration.

4.      The expiration email includes a confirmation mechanism which records compliance status for each user.

5.      Reports are provided for marketing managers to document compliance and identify exceptions.

The RevBase asset expiration/withdrawal capability is configured to address the customer's process, distribution channels and branding.

The new RevBase feature is available now for new and existing RevBase customers.

About the RevBase Marketing Asset Management Platform

RevBase is a marketing asset management platform that serves companies in diverse industries. It is a comprehensive solution designed especially for marketers. RevBase offers electronic and print fulfillment capabilities, including a searchable database for marketing assets; a visual shopping cart for collecting items for distribution; multiple email delivery modes; and click-through tracking of electronically-fulfilled assets. Users can customize/personalize marketing materials with RevBase, schedule automatic wcj reports, and set up item expiration alerts so Administrators know when items are becoming outdated.

The RevBase platform is mobile-enabled, and is designed for "out of the box" use. It requires no technical training, IT support, or custom development.

About Longwood Software, Inc.

Longwood Software, Inc., (Maynard, MA) is a leading provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for marketing and sales teams in manufacturing, technology, and business services. The company's products are the RevBase® marketing asset management system and the ForFile® large file transfer service. The company's customers include American Greetings, BBB Industries, Beiersdorf, Dunkin' Brands, Kronos, Pfizer Consumer Healthcare, Quincy Compressor, Save the Children Federation, Smith and Nephew, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. For more information visit https://www1.revbase.com.

# # #

Longwood Software, RevBase and ForFile are registered trademarks of Longwood Software.

All other trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respectiveowners.

Contact
Christine Shock
***@shockpr.com
End
Source:
Email:***@shockpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Marketing Collateral
Industry:Software
Location:Maynard - Massachusetts - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Longwood Software News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share