RevBase Helps Assure Literature Compliance in Life Science Companies
New Capability Withdraws Expiring Items and Verifies Receipt of Notices to Field
"Marketers who need to ensure that product literature is not used beyond each item's specific expiration date can now breathe easier," said Scott Richardson, president and CEO of Longwood Software. "In industries in which compliance is critical, the new RevBase feature eliminates worry about which marketing materials are used in the field, and provides peace of mind that all out-of-date content is properly retired."
An early user of the RevBase asset expiration/withdrawal feature is a leading medical devices company. The company was concerned about how best to communicate from Marketing to the users of promotional assets - the field sales team - when items reach the end-of-life stage. This led the company to explore process improvements across the literature lifecycle. After a review of options, RevBase was selected to establish a better way to communicate with all parties about expiring assets and to ensure that compliance requirements were addressed.
The company now uses RevBase to handle obsolete item notifications, including confirmations of compliance by field sales teams.
The RevBase Asset Expiration/Withdrawal Process
RevBase oversees the entire item expiration/withdrawal process for companies using this feature:
1. RevBase identifies when a marketing item has reached its expiration date.
2. On the expiration date, the marketing asset is withdrawn from view in the RevBase system, although it remains in the repository.
3. RevBase dispatches an email to all relevant users to inform each user of the item's expiration.
4. The expiration email includes a confirmation mechanism which records compliance status for each user.
5. Reports are provided for marketing managers to document compliance and identify exceptions.
The RevBase asset expiration/withdrawal capability is configured to address the customer's process, distribution channels and branding.
The new RevBase feature is available now for new and existing RevBase customers.
About the RevBase Marketing Asset Management Platform
RevBase is a marketing asset management platform that serves companies in diverse industries. It is a comprehensive solution designed especially for marketers. RevBase offers electronic and print fulfillment capabilities, including a searchable database for marketing assets; a visual shopping cart for collecting items for distribution;
The RevBase platform is mobile-enabled, and is designed for "out of the box" use. It requires no technical training, IT support, or custom development.
About Longwood Software, Inc.
Longwood Software, Inc., (Maynard, MA) is a leading provider of software-as-
