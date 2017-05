Longwood Software Provides Mobile-Enabled Solutions for Access to Product Documentation, Collateral

QR Codes and Native Language Zones Connect Customers to Product Information

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Marketing

• Mobile-enabled Industry:

• Software Location:

• Maynard - Massachusetts - US Subject:

• Features

Contact

Christine Shock

Shock Public Relations

***@shockpr.com Christine ShockShock Public Relations

End

-- :Longwood Software, Inc., developers of the RevBase® software-as-a-service (SaaS) marketing asset management (MAM) system and the ForFile® large file transfer service, announces that RevBase customers now have new options – including QR Codes and native language zones - for accessing documents managed within RevBase.QR ("Quick Response") codes are next generation barcode/optical labels which when scanned with a smartphone are converted into a useful form, such as a URL for a website. QR codes save time and money by linking to digital documents in place of print materials. QR codes now can be linked to individual documents or collections of documents managed within RevBase."Our customers tell us they need more targeted, convenient, and economical ways to get product information to their customers," said Scott Richardson, President and CEO of Longwood Software. "One customer who wanted to use QR codes to link to materials in RevBase now has some exciting options: a QR code can connect to product-specific documentation, a promotion relating to a cross-selling opportunity, or a customer service feature."Richardson continued, "Another customer has implemented mobile-enabled, language-specific zones so their users can obtain documents in their native language and have a more positive experience on their public website."BBB Industries, a manufacturer and distributor of aftermarket vehicle replacement parts, decided to transition to all-digital document distribution using QR codes in order to cut costs and reduce waste. They now print QR codes on cards inserted in product boxes instead of enclosing printed product literature for their customers. When scanned, the QR codes on the cards link to relevant collections of documents within RevBase. Customers then can view the documents on their device and print the product materials if they wish.As a result of the conversion to all digital documents, BBB Industries estimates they will reduce paper and printing costs by many thousands of dollars a year.Nordson Adhesive Dispensing Systems which engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products used for dispensing adhesives, sealants and coatings, has direct operations and offices in more than 30 countries. Their goal is to better support and serve their many global offices and markets. They now use RevBase to provide native language, mobile-optimized zones for global customers. The native language zones provide intuitive access to technical documents, videos, and collateral.The first RevBase multilingual implementations launched by Nordson are for German and Chinese customers. These will be followed by a Japanese language public zone.BBB Industries and Nordson are among the growing number of companies that recognize the importance of providing mobile access to their product collateral and documentation. RevBase makes it easy for marketers to provide user-friendly, secure and reliable solutions for their customers without IT headaches or lengthy implementations.RevBase is a marketing asset management platform that serves companies in diverse industries. It is a comprehensive solution designed especially for marketers. RevBase offers electronic and print fulfillment capabilities, including a searchable database for marketing assets; a visual shopping cart for collecting items for distribution;multiple email delivery modes; and click-through tracking of electronically-fulfilled assets. Users can customize/personalize marketing materials with RevBase, schedule automatic reports, and set up item expiration alerts so Administrators know when items are becoming outdated.The RevBase platform is mobile-enabled, and is designed for "out of the box" use. It requires no technical training, IT support, or custom development.Longwood Software, Inc., (Maynard, MA) is a leading provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for marketing and sales teams in manufacturing, technology, and business services. The company's products are the RevBase® marketing asset management system and the ForFile® large file transfer service. The company's customers include American Greetings, BBB Industries, Beiersdorf, Dunkin' Brands, Kronos, Pfizer Consumer Healthcare, Quincy Compressor, Save the Children Federation, Smith and Nephew, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. For more information visit the RevBase website at http://www1.revbase.com Longwood Software, RevBase and ForFile are registered trademarks of Longwood Software.QR Code is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.All other trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respectiveowners.