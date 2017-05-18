News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Longwood Software Provides Mobile-Enabled Solutions for Access to Product Documentation, Collateral
QR Codes and Native Language Zones Connect Customers to Product Information
QR ("Quick Response") codes are next generation barcode/optical labels which when scanned with a smartphone are converted into a useful form, such as a URL for a website. QR codes save time and money by linking to digital documents in place of print materials. QR codes now can be linked to individual documents or collections of documents managed within RevBase.
"Our customers tell us they need more targeted, convenient, and economical ways to get product information to their customers," said Scott Richardson, President and CEO of Longwood Software. "One customer who wanted to use QR codes to link to materials in RevBase now has some exciting options: a QR code can connect to product-specific documentation, a promotion relating to a cross-selling opportunity, or a customer service feature."
Richardson continued, "Another customer has implemented mobile-enabled, language-specific zones so their users can obtain documents in their native language and have a more positive experience on their public website."
BBB Industries Saves on Printing
BBB Industries, a manufacturer and distributor of aftermarket vehicle replacement parts, decided to transition to all-digital document distribution using QR codes in order to cut costs and reduce waste. They now print QR codes on cards inserted in product boxes instead of enclosing printed product literature for their customers. When scanned, the QR codes on the cards link to relevant collections of documents within RevBase. Customers then can view the documents on their device and print the product materials if they wish.
As a result of the conversion to all digital documents, BBB Industries estimates they will reduce paper and printing costs by many thousands of dollars a year.
Nordson Adhesive Dispensing Systems Adds Foreign Language Zones
Nordson Adhesive Dispensing Systems which engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products used for dispensing adhesives, sealants and coatings, has direct operations and offices in more than 30 countries. Their goal is to better support and serve their many global offices and markets. They now use RevBase to provide native language, mobile-optimized zones for global customers. The native language zones provide intuitive access to technical documents, videos, and collateral.
The first RevBase multilingual implementations launched by Nordson are for German and Chinese customers. These will be followed by a Japanese language public zone.
BBB Industries and Nordson are among the growing number of companies that recognize the importance of providing mobile access to their product collateral and documentation. RevBase makes it easy for marketers to provide user-friendly, secure and reliable solutions for their customers without IT headaches or lengthy implementations.
About the RevBase Marketing Asset Management Platform
RevBase is a marketing asset management platform that serves companies in diverse industries. It is a comprehensive solution designed especially for marketers. RevBase offers electronic and print fulfillment capabilities, including a searchable database for marketing assets; a visual shopping cart for collecting items for distribution;
The RevBase platform is mobile-enabled, and is designed for "out of the box" use. It requires no technical training, IT support, or custom development.
About Longwood Software, Inc.
Longwood Software, Inc., (Maynard, MA) is a leading provider of software-as-
# # #
Longwood Software, RevBase and ForFile are registered trademarks of Longwood Software.
QR Code is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.
All other trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respectiveowners.
Contact
Christine Shock
Shock Public Relations
***@shockpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse