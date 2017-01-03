News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Longwood Software Offers Mobile-Enabled B2B eCommerce Solution
New Solution Targets Growth of B2B eCommerce on Smartphones and Tablets
Leading companies have used RevBase to provide online ordering applications for years. Now these customers can optimize their RevBase eCommerce applications for mobile users. The new applications are cloud-based, provide a full set of features for online ordering and data exchange, and require only a web browser for use.
One of the first implementations of the application is for Pfizer Consumer Healthcare, a leading over-the-counter (OTC) health products company that recognizes the growing need for mobile B2B eCommerce.
"With B2B customers across all industries increasingly using mobile devices to research and purchase products, leading companies recognize they have to offer robust mobile B2B eCommerce applications that allow buyers to place orders easily and securely," said Scott Richardson, president of Longwood Software. "We developed the RevBase mobile-enabled B2B eCommerce application to address this growing need, and to make the customer experience when ordering from smartphones and tablets a positive one."
Designed to reflect Pfizer's branding, the mobile application automatically routes retailers who use smartphones or tablets to the RevBase mobile eCommerce application from which they can search for products and place orders. Data exchange between RevBase and the company's SAP system is seamless. The easily navigated user interface offers familiar features. These include keyword search, highlighting of featured products, visual product displays, item and case pricing, order review and check out. Users can also access their order history and see order status.
There are compelling reasons why B2B companies need to serve their customers with B2B eCommerce mobile solutions. Industry analysts report that B2B eCommerce continues to expand, and that it has an especially strong presence in certain product categories.
According to Forrester Senior Forecast Analyst Susan Wu, the United States B2B eCommerce market currently exceeds $800 billion annually, with the expectation that it will reach $1.2 trillion within the next five years.
Forrester VP and Senior Analyst Andy Hoar reported that 60% of B2B companies say that their B2B buyers spend more overall when those customers interact with multiple channels and that these customers are also more likely to become repeat and long-term customers.
The RevBase mobile-enabled eCommerce application is available now, and can be configured for a wide range of markets, products, and languages.
About the RevBase Marketing Asset Management Platform
RevBase is a marketing asset management platform that serves companies in all industries. It is a comprehensive solution designed especially for marketers. RevBase offers electronic and print fulfillment capabilities, including a searchable database for marketing assets; a visual shopping cart for collecting items for distribution;
In addition to the newly-launched RevBase mobile-enabled B2B eCommerce application, a RevBase Print On Demand integration is available, and includes a configurable shopping cart, a credit card payment connection, and data exchange with the customer's designated print partners.
The RevBase platform is mobile-enabled, and is designed for "out of the box" use. It requires no technical training, IT support, or custom development.
About Longwood Software, Inc.
Longwood Software, Inc., (Maynard, MA) is a leading provider of software-as-
# # #
Longwood Software, RevBase and ForFile are registered trademarks of Longwood Software. All other trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respectiveowners.
Contact
Christine Shock
Shock Public Relations for Longwood Software
***@shockpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse