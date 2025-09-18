Reliable Parts and AMRE Supply Join Forces as Reliable Parts to Expand Service Platform in Canada

The acquisition brings a wider inventory and improved support for customers.

-- Reliable Parts Ltd, a leading Canadian distributor of appliance parts, is excited to announce the acquisition of AMRE Supply Canada Inc, bringing together two trusted names in the industry to deliver even greater value to technical service professionals. This strategic move enhances inventory depth, system capabilities, service offerings, and significantly expands Reliable Parts' ability to serve the facilities maintenance industry.With expanded local and national coverage throughout Canada and a broader service model, Reliable Parts will be able to offer an even more comprehensive selection of HVAC, plumbing, electrical supplies, and appliance parts. Together, Reliable Parts and AMRE Supply bring a combined 150 years of industry experience, creating one of the most extensive portfolios of brands and products in the industry.The combination of branch and logistics networks, operational expertise, and customer relationships creates new avenues for shared growth. This will significantly strengthen Reliable Parts' leadership in the facilities maintenance sector, powered by Reliable Parts' extensive distribution footprint."I am delighted to welcome Shane Tollefson and the AMRE Supply team to Reliable Parts. We are very excited to announce this acquisition joining forces with AMRE Supply to broaden our offering and expand our business in the facilities maintenance industry. AMRE Supply adds a broad range of new products including plumbing, janitorial, HVAC, lighting, motors, hardware, seasonal, electrical, tools, appliance, and more. The AMRE offering combined with the existing Reliable distribution network puts the company in a position to accelerate continued momentum in the facilities maintenance sector coast to coast in Canada. By combining our values with our diverse experiences, we're able to deliver a broader and deeper portfolio of products and services to meet the evolving needs of our customers" states Tom Brooker, CEO of Reliable Parts.Shane Tollefson, General Manager of AMRE Supply Canada Inc., shared his thoughts on the new partnership by saying "This is an exciting time for both organizations and the customers we proudly serve across Canada. Each of us has built a strong reputation in theindustry, grounded in mutual respect — a sentiment we believe is shared by our customers. It's also clear how closely aligned we are in our values, especially in our commitment to supporting both our team members and customers. Together, by leveraging our combined strengths in sourcing and data analytics, we'll focus on improving inventory availability, expanding our brand and product offerings, and enhancing operations — all with the goal of helping building operators, homeowners, and technicians access genuine parts more quickly and efficiently."Reliable Parts and AMRE Supply are building on decades of dedicated service to the Canadian marketplace. By combining shared values, extensive industry experience, and a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, the partnership creates a more robust and diverse service platform. This partnership reinforces the promise to deliver exceptional support, innovative solutions, and enhanced value to customers across Canada.About Reliable PartsFounded in 1933, Reliable Parts is a long-standing market leader in providing factory-authorized replacement appliance and consumer electronics parts and accessories. With many stores and distribution centers located across Canada and the United States, the company has grown into one of North America's largest and most respected distributors in the industry. Visit Reliable Parts online at www.reliableparts.ca (Canada) or www.reliableparts.com (US).