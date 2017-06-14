News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Microsoft Azure – "Making your Cloud effective with azure"
iLink, a Microsoft Azure Partner, has been offering innovative cloud solutions to businesses, ranging from small to Fortune 50 to help adopt Azure as their Cloud Platform of choice for last 4 years.
Our offerings have enabled our customers in adopting Azure in faster and more effective manner by reducing their IT costs, improving overall efficiency and performance with minimal to least impact on their current Operational model.
Our two week Assessment Programs identify key areas where Azure can save you significant dollars and help achieve efficiencies in your company. The program includes:
• Infrastructure Analysis for Azure readiness—including security and compliance.
• Migration Strategy
Ø Workload identification
Ø Networking (Express Route, Site 2 Site etc.)
Ø ROI & TCO
Ø RTO & RPO adherence
Ø Cloud Infrastructure Optimizations of existing workloads (example VM Sizing, including the best SKUs per workload or server)
BENEFITS OF MIGRATING TO AZURE AS A PLATFORM :
Always up & Always on – Microsoft Azure delivers a 99.95% monthly SLA and enables your organization to run highly available applications without focusing on the infrastructure. Azure provides automatic OS and service patching, built in network load balancing and resiliency to hardware failure. It supports a deployment model that enables upgrading Azure applications without downtime.
Fewer Changes – Azure supports various programming languages through client libraries being available for them and released under an open source license. Features and services are exposed for easy access.
Unlimited Servers & Unlimited Storage – With Azure applications can scale to any size. It is a fully automated self-service platform that allows provisioning resources within minutes. You can elastically grow or shrink resource usage based on needs. You only pay for the resources your application uses. Azure is available in multiple datacenters around the world, enabling you to deploy applications close to your customers.
Know more - https://www.ilink-
Contact
Anandh kumar
***@ilink-systems.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse