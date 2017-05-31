 
Office 365 Planning and Migration Services

Start your Exchange, SharePoint/Office365 journey with iLink. Get the most out of your existing Office 365 subscription using iLink's solutions and accelerators.
 
 
CHENNAI, India - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Our O365 services include:

Ø  Business case development outlining benefits and advantages of migrating to O365 for your organization

Ø  Potential ROI calculation and metrics to track potential success

Ø  Recommend the best implementation approach for your organization. Create O365 adoption Roadmap.

Infrastructure Assessment Workshops to help:

Ø  Analyze and assess your current IT environment including Server, Exchange, SharePoint, Network Infrastructures and Applications.

Ø  Suggest infrastructure optimization (cost reduction and better management) options

Ø  O365 Deployment including Exchange Migration planning and implementation of SharePoint, Document libraries and collaboration repositories, Unified communication, LOBs, Process Automation activities, AD consolidation etc.

Ø  Governance Planning

Ø  Providing O365 Managed Services – O365 Support and Maintenance to help you focus on your core business

Identity Management

Ø  Prepare your environment for Active Directory Federation Services

Ø  Installing and Configuring Active Directory Federation Services

Ø  Adding and Verifying Federated Domains

Ø  Installing and Configuring Active Directory Synchronization

Ø  Migration to SharePoint Online

Exchange Hybrid Deployment

Ø  Enable Exchange Federation

Ø  Perform a Remote Move Migration

Ø  Data Loss Prevention policies

Ø  Create Data Loss Prevention Policies

Ø  Test Data Loss Prevention Policies

Ø  Installation and Configuration of Skype for Business

Exchange Cutover migration

Ø  Prepare the On-Premises Exchange Environment for Migration

Ø  Perform an Exchange Cutover Migration

Ø  Archiving and eDiscovery

Ø  Perform an In-Place eDiscovery and Hold in Exchange Online

Ø  Perform eDiscovery Using SharePoint Online

iLink has excellent expertise, experience and successfully implemented Exchange Migration projects at a number of clients, large and small, in a variety of industries.

Know more:  https://www.ilink-systems.com/solutions/office-365-soluti...
