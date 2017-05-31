News By Tag
Office 365 Planning and Migration Services
Start your Exchange, SharePoint/Office365 journey with iLink. Get the most out of your existing Office 365 subscription using iLink's solutions and accelerators.
Ø Business case development outlining benefits and advantages of migrating to O365 for your organization
Ø Potential ROI calculation and metrics to track potential success
Ø Recommend the best implementation approach for your organization. Create O365 adoption Roadmap.
Infrastructure Assessment Workshops to help:
Ø Analyze and assess your current IT environment including Server, Exchange, SharePoint, Network Infrastructures and Applications.
Ø Suggest infrastructure optimization (cost reduction and better management) options
Ø O365 Deployment including Exchange Migration planning and implementation of SharePoint, Document libraries and collaboration repositories, Unified communication, LOBs, Process Automation activities, AD consolidation etc.
Ø Governance Planning
Ø Providing O365 Managed Services – O365 Support and Maintenance to help you focus on your core business
Identity Management
Ø Prepare your environment for Active Directory Federation Services
Ø Installing and Configuring Active Directory Federation Services
Ø Adding and Verifying Federated Domains
Ø Installing and Configuring Active Directory Synchronization
Ø Migration to SharePoint Online
Exchange Hybrid Deployment
Ø Enable Exchange Federation
Ø Perform a Remote Move Migration
Ø Data Loss Prevention policies
Ø Create Data Loss Prevention Policies
Ø Test Data Loss Prevention Policies
Ø Installation and Configuration of Skype for Business
Exchange Cutover migration
Ø Prepare the On-Premises Exchange Environment for Migration
Ø Perform an Exchange Cutover Migration
Ø Archiving and eDiscovery
Ø Perform an In-Place eDiscovery and Hold in Exchange Online
Ø Perform eDiscovery Using SharePoint Online
iLink has excellent expertise, experience and successfully implemented Exchange Migration projects at a number of clients, large and small, in a variety of industries.
