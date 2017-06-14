News By Tag
Power BI – Experience your data
Power BI is a suite of business analytics tools to analyze data and share insights. Monitor your business and get answers quickly with rich dashboards available on every device.
We bring your data to life!
iLink offers tailor-made Power BI solutions to businesses across the globe. iLink helps customers transform their company's data into rich visuals for them to collect and organize so they can focus on what matters to them. Stay in the know, spot trends as they happen, and push their business further.
Some of our solutions using Power BI include -
Ø Building live & rich Dashboards – Monitor your important data from across your organization.
Ø Interactive Data visualizations – Charts, Maps, Graphs, etc.
Ø Creating stunning interactive reports – To transform, analyze, and visualize data.
Ø Consistent analysis across your organization. Some of our Power BI offerings include
Ø Create stunning, interactive data visualizations
Ø Build live, real-time dashboards
Ø Leverage pre-built dashboards / solution templates for popular SaaS solutions
Ø Create custom visuals, tailor-made for your use case
Ø Create organizational content packs
Ø Embed compelling, interactive visualizations into your applications
Ø Predictive analytics to unlock the future (with R and Azure ML integration)
Microsoft Power BI Desktop
With the Power BI Desktop you can visually explore your data through a free-form drag-and-drop canvas, a broad range of modern data visualizations, and an easy-to-use report authoring experience.
Microsoft Power BI Mobile
Access your data anywhere, anytime. These native apps provide live, interactive, mobile access to your important business information.
Microsoft Power BI Gateway
With Power BI gateways, you can keep your data fresh by connecting to on-premises data sources. The gateways provide the flexibility you need to meet individual needs, and the needs of your organization.
https://www.ilink-
