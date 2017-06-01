News By Tag
Lotus Notes Migration to SharePoint / Office 365
iLink can help you migrate your Lotus Notes based Mail, Applications and Workflows to Exchange, SharePoint / Office 365 to transform your organization to become more agile, productive and cost-effective
At a high-level an organization gets the following business benefits through migration from Lotus Notes to SharePoint or Office 365:
Ø Cost Reduction through reducing user training and improving user productivity
Ø Capability enhancement through SharePoint FAST search, Tight integration with Office 365 and Microsoft Office apps and SharePoint Workflow templates that provide faster workflows than Lotus Notes.
Ø Consistent and Easier Workflows – Enhanced Workflow Platform as Microsoft has a Workflow foundation that works the same way across a range of products.
Ø Long term business strategy – facilitating business goals such as innovation, agility, mobility, attracting and retaining talent, mergers and acquisitions. Microsoft products clearly score over Lotus Notes in fast tracking these business goals.
Ø iLink has helped organizations migrate from Lotus Notes to SharePoint and Office 365. iLink has successfully used migration tools like the Dell OnDemand Migration tool, Quest, AvePoint, MetaLogix Migration Manager, Microsoft Office Outlook Connector for IBM Lotus Domino and Microsoft's Online Notes Inspector (MONTI).
iLink has implemented various types of migration from Lotus Notes:
Ø Migrated Email from Lotus Notes to Exchange Online
Ø Migrated Email from Lotus Notes to Exchange.
Ø Migrated Documents from Lotus Notes to Office.
Ø Migrated Applications and workflow from Lotus Notes to Office 365.
Ø Migrated Applications and workflow from Lotus Notes to SharePoint.
iLink has created some standard pre-migration analysis and migration templates apart from a comparison matrix of using various migration tools. Through these templates and a standardized migration methodology iLink provides a faster turnaround as well as qualitative migration and support to various customers who migrate from Lotus Notes to SharePoint and Office 365.
Know more - https://www.ilink-
