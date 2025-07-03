Follow on Google News
Indie Fashion Brand IshqMe Pays Tribute to Nature with its New Enchanting Garden Collection
By: IshqMe
IshqMe's 'Enchanted Garden' includes form-fitting and flowy silhouettes in a mix of earthy and bright tones and patterns that are reminiscent of a leisurely stroll through sun-kissed meadows and lush green foliage surrounded by the delicate scent of wildflowers and nature's bounty. Known for its signature nature-inspired motifs and proprietary prints, the Chennai based fashion house's new line epitomises effortless aesthetic through airy fabrics and bold prints that subtly celebrate the flourishing spirit of today's self-aware women.
Speaking about the new line, Deepa Mahadevan, Founder of IshqMe.com, elaborated, "Nature is an eternal muse at IshqMe and our new season reflects this enduring love. From warm amber to verdant blues, the collection that hit the stands this month offers just the right balance of earthy elements to evoke a sense of oneness with nature. And our signature motifs featuring rich blooms set in bright and muted tones strive to emulate the beauty and freshness of resplendent floral arrangements."
A fitting tribute to the ephemeral, yet enduring world of fresh blooms, 'Enchanted Garden' artistically captures the vibrancy of eternal spring through delicate handiwork and vivid florals. The collection has a range of dresses that will instantly strike a chord with its eclectic play of prints, textures, patterns and shape.
"Our line is not just a celebration of nature but also the women who wear our creations," elaborates Deepa. "She's free-spirited and bold, yet supremely earth-conscious and mindful of the choices she makes, and it's this deep-rooted sense of selflessness intertwined with self-worth that we're celebrating. Like nature, the women of today are pushing the boundaries to create magic every day, and we'd love to add just the dash of freshness to her wardrobe to subtly remind her of the fairy-tale she weaves as she chases new horizons."
From blooming flowers to brilliant hues, Ishqme's new range offers a sensory experience that goes beyond the visual impact. And by striving to create just the right balance of magic and timeless elegance, the brand's nature-inspired products, creatively showcases its commitment to intentional, slow fashion, which continues to inspire fashion enthusiasts across the country.
About IshqMe
IshqMe (https://ishqme.com/
True to their mission, IshqMe also showcases exquisite karigari in limited-edition jewellery designs, unique handmade bags to style their timeless chic apparel that help the customer live the IshqMe way. IshqMe has a creative soul on and off social media, posting wholesome podcasts and curating on-ground events for the Tribe, under the brand message – Love Who You Are.
Rooted in Chennai, IshqMe's country-wide success points towards a business ethic that prioritizes customer experience, winning over customers with exceptional commitment to quality – that of both product and customer interaction.
