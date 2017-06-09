 
Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1514131211109


HomeCinemaCenter.com Enhances Retail Experience with New Summer Catalog Launch

HomeCinemaCenter.com, a leading online supplier of high-quality home furnishings, announced today that its 84-page Summer catalog features highly stylistic, unique home items and entertaining and design tips for every occasion and room of the house
 
 
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- HomeCinemaCenter.com, a leading online supplier of high-quality home furnishings, announced today that its 84-page Summer catalog features highly stylistic, unique home items and entertaining and design tips for every occasion and room of the house.  The 84-page catalog features highly stylistic, unique home items and entertaining and design tips for every occasion and room of the house. The catalog offers a range of styles, including coastal, traditional, rustic, modern, glam and more to give consumers a peek at what's new in home design this Summer.

"A few of the summer  trends that we have explored at Home Cinema Center are tribal fabrics in rich shades and textured textiles," said Susan Fields, buying  director, Home Cinema Center. "We've incorporated the Scandinavian silhouettes that are extremely popular now, and shown how to mix them with other pieces for a softened, more vibrant look."

At homecinemacenter.com and on the mobile app, shoppers can easily pin and save their craved seasonal looks to Pinterest Idea Boards, which bring together style across a recently expanded inventory of over 90,000 items and curated looks. For frequent shoppers, the new shipping program offers 7 day delivery and free shipping on many categories.

"At Home Cinema Center  we're always evolving to meet the needs of consumers to help them find ideal prices and treasures for their home," said John Thompson, general manager, Home Cinema Center  . "With the new catalog, we're expanding on an immersive shopping experience. Shoppers can easily see the home good come to life, get inspired in new ways, and head online to find even more looks for less, no matter the design or budget."

Moving forward, Home Cinema Center  team of buyers and editors will continue to craft seasonal catalogs that emphasize an updated take on core styles with modern elements. All can head to homecinemacenter.com to learn more and share any discoveries on social media outlets

As always, HomeCinemaCenter.com accepts all major credit cards, paypal, & paypal credit to make transactions as effortless as possible.

About HomeCinemaCenter.com
HomeCinemaCenter.com is a leading retail supplier of stylish and elegant home furniture (http://www.HomeCinemaCenter.com). A user-friendly website combined with a huge selection of high-quality home furnishings, including bedroom furniture dining room furniture, and entertainment center furniture, has made HomeCinemaCenter.com a popular choice for consumers for years. Visit http://www.HomeCinemaCenter.com for more information.

Contact
Marc Burnetter
***@homecinemacenter.com
