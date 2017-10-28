 
HomeCinemaCenter.com Announces new lines with Coaster Furniture and Scott Living Furniture

HomeCinemaCenter.com Announces new Bedroom, Dining , Entertainment, Home Office and Upholstery Furniture with Coaster Furniture & Scott Living
 
 
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Nov. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- HomeCinemaCenter.com Announces new Bedroom, Dining , Entertainment, Home Office and Upholstery Furniture with  Coaster Furniture & Scott Living.  These new lines will allow customers to purchase across many product collections  just in time for the Holiday Season.  These  new collections offers 1000's of products  giving customers many options to furnish their home in contemporary, modern, traditional, or transitional styles.  With over 2000 new offerings, customers will have a wide array of selections.   Choose from Bed, Bedroom sets, Children's furniture, casual and traditional Dining sets, Entertainment Centers, Home Office, Sofa Sets, and Sectionals.

As always, HomeCinemaCenter.com accepts all major credit cards, paypal, & paypal credit to make transactions as effortless as possible.

About HomeCinemaCenter.com
HomeCinemaCenter.com is a leading retail supplier of stylish and elegant home furniture (http://www.HomeCinemaCenter.com). A user-friendly website combined with a huge selection of high-quality home furnishings, including bedroom furniture (http://www.HomeCinemaCenter.com) dining room furniture, and entertainment center furniture, has made HomeCinemaCenter.com a popular choice for consumers for years. Visit http://www.HomeCinemaCenter.com for more information.

About Coaster Fruniture
At Coaster wcj our vision is to be a global enterprise, recognized throughout the world as distinguished by our employees, customers, and competitors. We will set the standard by which other home furnishing businesses measure their performance. Our hallmark will be the innovations, initiative and teamwork of our people, and our ability to anticipate and effectively respond to change and opportunity. Our Mission is to be the best furniture distributor in America by way of exceeding customer expectations. We will offer the best value in merchandise and the finest service to our customers. Our goal will be met in efficient operations, utilizing teamwork, uncompromising respect and cooperation, and superior communications to provide for both our employees and customers.

About Scott Living

Scott Living is a reflection of our own personal style inspired by what we hold dear: home, family, and a commitment to quality. We believe luxury should be accessible to everyone. We're so passionate about helping homeowners find new ways to express their personal style, and we truly believe that our vast array of products will help you curate the perfect looks for your home - as if we were right there with you. Being twins gives us a unique advantage: our two distinct personalities keeps things interesting, and creates a unique balance of styles and perspectives. Our design philosophy blends heirloom industrial and modern aesthetics that allow us to focus on interesting materials, textures, finishes, and colors to create unique signature looks. We are very excited to bring our vision for Scott Living to life and share it with you.

Contact
Home Cinema Center
***@homecinemacenter.com
