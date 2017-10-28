News By Tag
HomeCinemaCenter.com Announces new lines with Coaster Furniture and Scott Living Furniture
HomeCinemaCenter.com Announces new Bedroom, Dining , Entertainment, Home Office and Upholstery Furniture with Coaster Furniture & Scott Living
As always, HomeCinemaCenter.com accepts all major credit cards, paypal, & paypal credit to make transactions as effortless as possible.
About HomeCinemaCenter.com
HomeCinemaCenter.com is a leading retail supplier of stylish and elegant home furniture (http://www.HomeCinemaCenter.com)
About Coaster Fruniture
At Coaster wcj our vision is to be a global enterprise, recognized throughout the world as distinguished by our employees, customers, and competitors. We will set the standard by which other home furnishing businesses measure their performance. Our hallmark will be the innovations, initiative and teamwork of our people, and our ability to anticipate and effectively respond to change and opportunity. Our Mission is to be the best furniture distributor in America by way of exceeding customer expectations. We will offer the best value in merchandise and the finest service to our customers. Our goal will be met in efficient operations, utilizing teamwork, uncompromising respect and cooperation, and superior communications to provide for both our employees and customers.
About Scott Living
Scott Living is a reflection of our own personal style inspired by what we hold dear: home, family, and a commitment to quality. We believe luxury should be accessible to everyone. We're so passionate about helping homeowners find new ways to express their personal style, and we truly believe that our vast array of products will help you curate the perfect looks for your home - as if we were right there with you. Being twins gives us a unique advantage: our two distinct personalities keeps things interesting, and creates a unique balance of styles and perspectives. Our design philosophy blends heirloom industrial and modern aesthetics that allow us to focus on interesting materials, textures, finishes, and colors to create unique signature looks. We are very excited to bring our vision for Scott Living to life and share it with you.
Contact
Home Cinema Center
***@homecinemacenter.com
