HomeCinemaCenter.com Announces new Furniture lines with Liberty Furniture

HomeCinemaCenter.com Announces new Bedroom, Dining , Home Office, and Entertainment Furniture lines with Liberty Furniture

-- HomeCinemaCenter.com, a leading online supplier of high-quality home furnishings, announced today that it has launched a new Bedroom, Dining , Home Office, and Entertainment Furniture lines with Liberty Furniture. This integration will allow customers to purchase across many product categories just in time for the Holiday Season. These new line offers 1000's of collections giving customers many options to furnish their home in contemporary, modern, traditional, or transitional styles. With over 3000 new offerings, customers will have a wide array of selections. Choose from Bed, Bedroom sets, casual and traditional Dining sets, Home Office, Entertainment Centers, and more.As always, HomeCinemaCenter.com accepts all major credit cards, paypal, & paypal credit to make transactions as effortless as possible.About HomeCinemaCenter.comHomeCinemaCenter.com is a leading retail supplier of stylish and elegant home furniture . A user-friendly website combined with a huge selection of high-quality home furnishings, including bedroom furniture ( http://www.HomeCinemaCenter.com ) dining room furniture, and entertainment center furniture (http://www.HomeCinemaCenter.com), has made HomeCinemaCenter.com a popular choice for consumers for years.About Liberty FurnitureLiberty is a privately owned business that designs value-driven, quality furniture. In 1992, Richard Brian took the opportunity to start his own business. He began with a vision of a company that would thrive on the values of hard-work, fairness, and integrity. With only seven people and a wcj modest section of warehouse in west Atlanta, Liberty Furniture opened its doors selling only wood chairs and laminate table tops. Steadily, the company introduced more casual dining styles and the vision that was Liberty began to take form. Early on, when Liberty could only afford a basement level showroom in High Point, Mr. Brian would take chairs out to the street in order to entice customers. This initiative and passion for success is visible to this day and is at the very heart of Liberty. Liberty Furniture is a dedicated provider of all wood products including bedroom, dining, entertainment, occasional and home office categories. Our products are developed using years of knowledge coupled with a vision of the future. By working with industry leading designers and top tier factories, Liberty is well positioned to provide quality products at a great value. We use high-quality wood with the best veneers and conduct an extensive, detail-oriented finishing process, including some level of distressing. In addition, we build our products with high-level hardware to ensure durability.Visit http://www.HomeCinemaCenter.com for more information.